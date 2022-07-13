More than 350 dogs from across the United States will show their athletic prowess at the third annual KLIMB Classic this week at the Jackson County Fairgrounds.
Hosted by Maquoketa-based Blue-9 Pet Products, the events run from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday through Sunday. Canine athletes and their owners will compete in Dock Diving, Disc Dog, Fast CAT and Barn Hunt.
“This free and family friendly event is a great opportunity for local and surrounding communities to come out and enjoy the day watching dogs compete in a variety of sports and to enjoy local food trucks,” said David Blake, Blue-9 owner. He expects 400 to 500 people to attend over the four days.
“We’ll be doing some fundraising for the Jackson County Humane Society to support our local dogs,” he added.
The public can watch the events for free. Leashed dogs that are well mannered are allowed on premises to watch the festivities.
Named after Blue-9’s flagship product, The KLIMB, this event embodies Blue-9’s mission to help dogs and owners develop a greater bond, Blake said.
Try-It spots are available Thursday and Friday for a small fee for some sports for those interested in seeing if their dog would like to participate. The proceeds go to the Jackson County Humane Society.
Another popular feature is a freestyle Frisbee performance to music from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday on the main disc field.
The four main competition categories showcase different skills.
Diving dogs is a canine sport in which dogs are enticed to run the length of a dock and leap as far out into the water as possible to compete for height or distance. They are motivated to fly with a prized toy, which is thrown just out of reach to help them keep their momentum and get the best launch angle possible.
Disc dog is a sport where dogs sprint, leap and fly to catch thrown discs. UpDog, the organization joining in for the event, is dedicated to expanding the awareness and participation of people and dogs in athletic endeavors. This beginner-friendly sport is a blast to watch, organizers said.
Fast CAT is a coursing-ability test that provides an excellent opportunity to introduce new participants to the world of AKC dog sports. It is a timed 100-yard dash where dogs run one at a time chasing a lure.
Barn Hunt encourages dogs and handlers working together to locate and mark rats hidden in protective aerated tubes. These tubes are hidden in a maze of straw or hay bales. Barn Hunt tests the nose, speed, and agility of dogs that have a history of vermin hunting.
