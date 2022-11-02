Editor’s Note: The following article appeared in the Herald-Leader 50 years ago in 1972, under the heading, “A True Ghost Story; A Century-Old Case Remembered.” In honor of Halloween, we reprint it here for your perusal and enjoyment.
ANDREW, IOWA – On a night when a rising moon shines silvery on weather-whitened stones on the old cemetery near here, does the restless ghost of Sam Cronk mount his horse and ride in search of his murderer?
More than 100 years have passed since 20-year-old Samuel S. Cronk was mysteriously gunned down while performing official duties for the Jackson County Sheriff. The suspected murderers went free and, in a musty file, the case is still marked unsolved.
IF IT’S ONLY LOCAL legend that the ghostly figure of Cronk still rides forth night after night in a fruitless quest for the man who took his life, the youth might still be justified because he seems to have been slain senselessly, needlessly.
The case has long been forgotten, but Cronk’s tombstone on the little cemetery on the east side of Andrew, recalls it for the curious passerby: “Murdered on the night of the 23 of Jan. 1867, Age 20 years, 5 months.”
The take of Sam Cronk is recounted in an aged volume of “Jackson County History.” The youth was one of several special deputies appointed by Sheriff Beldens to serve subpoenas upon a number of witnesses in various parts of the county. The case itself is lost in time, but apparently it was of considerable importance and urgency.
ANDREW WAS THEN THE county seat. Cronk, a young farmer, apparently saw the chance to make some extra money. Too, being young, he probably envisioned his mission as glamorous. It is doubtful he thought of it as dangerous. Certainly he could have had no inkling it could result in his death.
Cronk was detailed to serve some papers in the nearby town of La Motte. On a winter day, Jan. 22, 1867, he threw the sheriff’s saddle on his horse, said goodbye to his family, and started off.
At Cottonville, seven miles from Andrew, the young man encountered an old Army buddy, Samuel P. Watkins, and the two exchanged reminiscences. The following day, on his return from La Motte, Cronk again stopped at Cottonville and looked up Watkins.
Both were young and Cronk was still caught up in the spirit of his adventure. It didn’t take much persuading on Watkins’ part to get Cronk to accompany him to the home of a man named Nelson. The attraction was two young girls, with whom both were acquainted, and with who they spent part of the evening.
Both men left later that night. Cronk, for some unexplained reason, was on foot leading his horse. The two young men were soon out of sight and the girls retired for the night.
WHAT HAPPENED AFTER THAT probably will never be known. But the next morning, Cronk’s body was found at a corner where it was supposed the two friends would naturally have gone their separate ways, Watkins back to his home in Cottonville, Cronk to Andrew to report his mission accomplished.
Watkins was nowhere to be seen and Cronk’s horse had vanished. Many supposed Cronk had been set upon by highwaymen who had robbed him and ridden his horse out of the county, The sheriff was unable to come up with any clues to the strange slaying.
Months had passed and the furor that had arisen when the youth’s body was first found had died down. Then on April 6, the carcass of Cronk’s horse was found in a tract of timber, within a half mile of the murder scene.
The horse had been tied to a sapling, both by the hitching strap and reins, and had starved to death, unable to free itself. Still on the partially-decayed carcass were Sheriff Belden’s saddle and bridle. On the ground nearby was the murdered man’s hat.
THIS PUT THE MURDER in a new light, and Cronk’s body was exhumed for further examination of the wounds that had caused his death. The details of the investigation are no longer available, but the new evidence was such that the sheriff filed murder charges against Cronk’s former Army friend, Watkins.
After a trial, Watkins was found guilty and sentenced to be hanged Feb. 21, 1868. Two men were arrested as his accomplices, Nelson and Bucklin, who requested a change of venue to Clinton County where they were acquitted.
Watkins remained in jail as the date of his execution drew closer. It seemed a certainty he would be hanged and murder of the young farmer avenged. Then, at the last minute, he was granted a new trial and the prosecution was dropped. Apparently, there was not enough evidence to convince a jury that Watkins was the killer.
Whether he was or not will never be known, but later events in his life raise questions. Watkins moved to another part of the state where he was later convicted of the murder of another young man. This time he was sentenced to life in prison at the Iowa State Prison at Fort Madison where he died in December of 1903.
If Watkins did not kill Cronk, who did, and why? Was the motive robbery, jealousy or was there any reason at all? The unanswered questions could send a vengeful ghost on an endless hunt for justice.
NO RECORDS INDICATE when the well-kept Andrew Cemetery was first established. Any items dealing with its early history have either been taken by someone, lost or destroyed, according to Edmond Sommers, an area resident who has done extensive research on the town’s history.
Earliest existing records date back to 1880, but tombstones in the cemetery indicate it was used much earlier than that as a burial ground.
Probably the most notable person interred there is Ansel Briggs, Iowa’s first governor and a native of Andrew. Briggs was first buried in Omaha, Neb. After his death there May 5, 1881, but the body was removed to the cemetery near his home 28 years later. Many dignitaries attended the reburial and dedication of a monument in his memory.
A veteran of the Revolutionary War in 1776, Capt. Lawrence Van Hool, who died at 99, is also buried in the Andrew Cemetery.
One of the most unusual epitaphs in the cemetery, though it was fairly common usage at the time, is printed on the tombstone of Mary Marilla McMurray, who died Sept. 21, 1879, at the age of 19:
“Behold reader as you pass by
As you are now so once was I
As I am now so you must be
Prepare for your death and follow me.”
