Andrew Jail

The old Jackson County Jail in Andrew is where Sam Cronk worked before he was murdered in the late 1860s.

Editor’s Note: The following article appeared in the Herald-Leader 50 years ago in 1972, under the heading, “A True Ghost Story; A Century-Old Case Remembered.” In honor of Halloween, we reprint it here for your perusal and enjoyment.

ANDREW, IOWA – On a night when a rising moon shines silvery on weather-whitened stones on the old cemetery near here, does the restless ghost of Sam Cronk mount his horse and ride in search of his murderer?