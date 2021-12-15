Benita Dobson

Benita Dobson will be celebrating her 100th birthday on January 3, 2022. We would love for you to join us in celebrating her very special day by sending her a card/note/letter.  She resides at Mill Valley Care Center in Bellevue, Iowa.  She has two sons; Sam Dobson of Preston, Iowa  and Rodney Dobson of Clinton, Iowa.  Benita is loved by many family members including grandkids, great grandkids and great great grandkids. Cards can be mailed to her at 1201 Park Street Rm. 10 A Bellevue, Iowa 52031