Weather Alert

...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST THURSDAY... * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph expected. Stronger gusts are possible with showers and storms this evening. * WHERE...Portions of east central, northeast and southeast Iowa and northwest Illinois. * WHEN...From 3 PM Today to 6 AM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Any fires that start could spread rapidly. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The strongest wind gusts are likely to occur this evening and tonight. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. &&