The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is hosting a series of town hall-style meetings where local staff provide updates on recently completed hunting seasons, discuss possible changes to hunting rules and regulations, and address other topics as requested.

Locally, the Iowa DNR will be at the EB Lyons Nature Center at Mines of Spain, 8991 Bellevue Heights Road, in Dubuque, on Feb. 23. The meeting begins at 7 p.m.