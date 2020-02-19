The Iowa Department of Natural Resources now sells the Federal Electronic Duck Stamp, also known as the “E-Stamp.” Waterfowl hunters are able to purchase the E-Stamp for $28.50 at any of the statewide vendors that sell hunting and fishing licenses.
All waterfowl hunters 16 or older must purchase and carry a current Federal Duck Stamp in addition to their state Migratory Bird Fee, hunting license and habitat fee. Federal Duck Stamps are valid July 1 through the following June 30 each year.
