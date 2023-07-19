The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is seeking informal comments on administrative rules for  Private, Commercial and Public Docks (Chapter 16) and General Licenses for hunting, fishing and trapping license regulations (Chapter 15).

Executive Order 10 (EO10), signed by Governor Reynolds on Jan. 10, 2023, requires all state agencies to identify which administrative rule chapters will be retained or rescinded. The EO10 process includes public engagement with the opportunity for meaningful input.