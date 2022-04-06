The head of the Iowa Department of Natural Resources was on a tour near Bellevue when she was cited — at her own request — for fishing without a license.
DNR Director Kayla Lyon was part of a tour of the Mississippi River near Bellevue and was paddle fishing on March 18. According to the Des Moines Register, Lyon said a local conservation officer checked her combination hunting and fishing license, but she said she did not know until DNR law enforcement chief Trace Kendig told her later that it had expired.
Lyon said she asked Kendig to write her a ticket, which cost $135.50, including fine, court costs and surcharge, according to Iowa Courts Online.
She told the Register the whole incident was “an honest mistake but the laws apply to me just like anyone else.”
Lyon said in her case, her license was set to automatically renew but she had not updated her online payment information, causing her license to expire.
Gov. Kim Reynolds appointed Lyon as the first female director of the Iowa DNR in June 2019.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.