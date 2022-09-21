Upper Mississippi River levels have fallen and are predicted to remain stable, making for good fall fishing. Boaters are advised to use caution to avoid backing off the end of ramps with the extreme low water levels. Walleye slot length limits now apply on the entire Iowa border of the Mississippi River. All walleyes less than 15 inches long and between 20-27 inches must be immediately released. One walleye over 27 inches may be kept. Walleye/sauger combined daily limit 6/possession 12.
Mississippi River Pool 12
Water levels are 4.6 feet at the Lock and Dam and 7.4 feet at the RR bridge. Water levels are receding slightly. Water temperature is around 75 degrees. Lots of mixed bags of many species reported. Use caution to avoid backing a boat off the ends of short boat ramps with the low water levels. Black Crappie - Good: Black and white crappie are being caught on woody structures in larger side channel areas; most anglers are using small jigs or minnows. Bluegill - Excellent: Use a simple bobber and worm around rock lines and behind fallen trees. Channel Catfish - Excellent: Try stink baits in larger sloughs and mud flats. Flathead Catfish - Fair: Bankline fishing is winding down, but a few angler are still using lines baited with live fish such as carp or green sunfish. Freshwater Drum - Excellent: Drum are being taken in areas of moderate current with an egg sinker and worm rig. Keep fish on ice if you plan to eat them; they can be very good table fare. Largemouth Bass - Excellent: Bass of all sizes are being reported mostly from backwater areas on spinnerbaits and swimbaits. Find fish along weed lines. Northern Pike - Excellent: Some nice pike are being reported on spinnerbaits. Find fish along the newly established vegetation lines; use gaudy white spinnerbaits. Smallmouth Bass - Excellent: Use a spinnerbait or crankbait along rock lines with moderate current. Most smallies are small; use bigger crankbaits to catch bigger fish. Walleye - Good: With low water levels, try fishing crankbaits or worm rigs on the outer portion of wing-dams which have stronger currents. White Bass - Good: Use white spinners or jigs. Look for schools of white bass chasing minnows especially near sandy beach areas.
Mississippi River Pool 13
The water level at the Bellevue Lock is stable near 4.1 feet. The water temperature is around 75 degrees. Lots of mixed bags of many species reported. Use caution to avoid backing a boat off the ends of short boat ramps with the low water levels.
Black Crappie - Good: Black and white crappie are being caught on woody structures in larger side channel areas; most anglers are using small jigs or minnows.
Bluegill - Excellent: Try a simple bobber and worm rig along rock lines or near fallen trees in larger sloughs.
Channel Catfish - Excellent: Stink bait works best. Flathead Catfish - Fair: Bankline fishing is winding down, but a few anglers are still using lines baited with live fish such as carp or green sunfish.
Freshwater Drum - Excellent: Drum are being taken in areas of moderate current with a egg sinker and worm rig. Keep your fish on ice if plan to eat them; they can be very good table fare.
Largemouth Bass - Excellent: The bass bite is hot. They are heavily feeding on minnows in side channels and rock lines.
Northern Pike - Excellent: Use gaudy white spinners. Rainbow Trout - No Report: The Kids Trout Pond is unfishable due to excessive vegetation. The pond will be restocked with trout in later fall.
Smallmouth Bass - Excellent: Try fishing very close to rock in stronger current areas. Lots of smaller fish which are still fun on light tackle.
Walleye - Good: With low water levels, try fishing crankbaits or worm rigs on the outer portion of wing-dams which have stronger currents.
White Bass - Good: White bass are feeding at the surface in various parts of Pool 13; use white jigs and small spinners in these feeding schools.
Mississippi River Pool 14
The water level at the Fulton Lock and Dam is receding to 4.3 feet, 9.6 feet at Camanche, and 4.0 feet at Le Claire. Water temperature is around 75 degrees in the main channel. Water clarity is good. Use caution to avoid backing a boat off the ends of short boat ramps with the low water levels. Bluegill - Excellent: Bluegills are on the bite throughout Pool 14; use a simple bobber and worm rig in 3 feet of water or less.
Channel Catfish - Excellent: Try stink bait or cut shad in larger sloughs upstream of fallen trees.
Flathead Catfish - Good: Bankline fishing is winding down, but a few anglers are still using lines baited with live fish such as carp or green sunfish.
Freshwater Drum - Excellent: Drum are being taken in areas of moderate current with an egg sinker and worm rig. Keep your fish on ice if you plan to eat them; they can be very good table fare. Largemouth Bass - Excellent: Bass of all sizes are being reported out of most of the common highly fished backwater lakes in Pool 14 like Beaver Island, Rock Creek and Sunfish Lake. Longnose Gar - Excellent: Numerous large gars are biting in Pool 14. Northern Pike - Good: Some pike have been seen in mixed species bags, mostly by anglers bass fishing. Look for pike along weedy shorelines with gaudy white spinners. Smallmouth Bass - Excellent: Look for smallmouth bass along rock lines with stronger currents; try fishing in 1 to 2 feet of water next to the rock. Walleye - Good: With low water levels, try fishing crankbaits or worm rigs on the outer portion of wing-dams which have stronger currents. White Bass - Good: Good numbers of white bass mixed in with hybrid striped bass reported near the tailwater area. Use a white jig or small spinner. White Crappie - Good: Black and white crappie angling continues to be good in and around brush piles. Use a small jig tipped with minnows.
Mississippi River Pool 15
The water level is stable at 4.1 feet at Rock Island. The water temperature is near 77 degrees. Water clarity is good. Use caution to avoid backing a boat off the ends of short boat ramps with the low water levels. Channel Catfish - Excellent: Use stink baits in deeper side or edge channel habitats. Freshwater Drum - Excellent: Drum are being taken in areas of moderate current using an egg sinker and worm rig. Keep your fish on ice if you plan to eat them; they can be very good table fare. Smallmouth Bass - Good: Pool 15 can be surprising good smallmouth fishing with lots of rock lines available; this a preferred habitat for smallmouth bass. Use small spinners or crankbaits near these rock habitats. White Bass - Good: Schools of white bass are feeding near the dam. Use small white jigs or spinners.
Fishing conditions are excellent on the Mississippi River. Water levels are low and still receding throughout the district. The water temperature is in the 70s. Water clarity is good. Use caution when backing off boat ramps with the low river levels. Use the minimum amount of ramp to float your boat to avoid backing off the ends of short ramps. If you have angling questions, please call the Bellevue Fisheries Management Station at 563-880-8781.
Mississippi River Pool 16
Tailwater stage is 5.42 feet at Lock and Dam 15 in the Quad Cities and is falling. Flood stage is 15 feet. Bluegill - Fair: Look for bluegills in the backwaters. Use pieces of worm under a bobber around brush piles in Sunset Marina and the Andalusia Islands. Channel Catfish - Fair: Try stink baits or chicken livers around brush piles and snags along the main channel and side channels in the Andalusia Island complex. Channel catfish can also be caught on the upstream side of wing-dams. Walleye - Fair: Look for walleye on the wing-dams. Cast or troll crankbaits or three-way rigs with nightcrawlers. Some walleyes are also being caught in Sylvan Slough on jigs and plastics. White Bass - Fair: Cast jigs and twister tails in Sunset Marina and Sylvan Slough. Some white bass can also be caught fishing from shore below the Lock and Dam. White Crappie - No Report: Look for crappies in the backwaters. Try jigs and minnows or minnows under a bobber around brush piles.
Mississippi River Pool 17
Tailwater stage is 4.67 feet at Lock and Dam 16 in Muscatine and is forecast to fall over the weekend. Flood stage is 15 feet. Bluegill - Fair: Look for bluegills in the backwaters. Try pieces of worm under a bobber around brush piles at Big Timber and Cleveland Slough. Channel Catfish - Fair: Try stink bait or nightcrawlers around brush piles and snags along the main channel and side channels. Some channel catfish can also be caught fishing the upstream side of wing-dams. Largemouth Bass - Fair: Largemouth bass are being caught in Big Timber; use plastics around brush piles and logs. Walleye - Fair: Look for walleyes on the wing-dams. Cast or troll crankbaits or three-way rigs with nightcrawlers. White Crappie - Fair: Look for crappies in the backwaters around brush piles. Use jigs and minnows or minnows under a bobber in Big Timber or Cleveland Slough.
Mississippi River Pool 18
Tailwater stage is 4.92 feet at Lock and Dam 17 and is forecast to fall over the weekend. Flood stage is 15 feet. Bluegill - No Report: Look for bluegills in the backwaters around brush piles. Try pieces of worm under a bobber. Channel Catfish - No Report: Look for channel catfish around brush piles and snags along the main channel and side channels. Use stink bait or nightcrawlers. Channel catfish can also be caught fishing the upstream side of wing-dams. Walleye - No Report: Look for walleyes on the wing-dams. Cast or troll crankbaits or three-way rigs with crawlers. White Crappie - No Report: Look for crappies in the backwaters. Try jigs and minnows or minnows under a bobber around brush piles.
Mississippi River Pool 19
Tailwater stage is 2.37 feet at Lock and Dam 18 above Burlington and is falling. Flood stage is 10 feet. Bluegill - No Report: Use pieces of worm under a bobber in the backwaters around brush piles. Channel Catfish - No Report: Try stink bait or nightcrawlers around snags and brush piles along the main channel and side channels. White Crappie - No Report: Use jigs and minnows or minnows under a bobber in the backwaters around brush piles.
Tailwater stages have have risen 1.5 to 2 feet since last weekend. River stage is forecast to fall over the weekend. Water clarity is fair. Main channel water temperature is around 72 degrees. If you have questions on fishing Pools 16-19, contact the Fairport Fish Hatchery at 563-263-5062.
