Upper Mississippi River levels have fallen and are predicted to remain stable, making for good fall fishing.  Boaters are advised to use caution to avoid backing off the end of ramps with the extreme low water levels. Walleye slot length limits now apply on the entire Iowa border of the Mississippi River. All walleyes less than 15 inches long and between 20-27 inches must be immediately released. One walleye over 27 inches may be kept. Walleye/sauger combined daily limit 6/possession 12.

Mississippi River Pool 12