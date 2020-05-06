Mississippi River Pool 9
River level at Lansing has fallen to 9.5 feet and is stabilizing this week.Ramps will have some flood debris, but are open. Sauger - Fair: Try a jig tipped with a minnow in the tailwaters of the Lock & Dam. Walleye - Fair: Walleye are moving up to the dams; use jigs tipped with a minnow. Northern Pike - Fair: Northern pike are going on a feed frenzy to prepare to spawn. Fish the warmer shallows in backwaters. Yellow Perch - Excellent: Use a small piece of crawler fished just off the bottom. Black Crappie - Good: Crappies are in about 10 feet of water. Use a minnow under a bobber in areas with less current in backwaters or side channels.
Mississippi River Pool 10
River level is 19.5 feet at Lyxnville and is expected to remain stable. Ramps are coming out of the water, but may have some mud and debris. Sny Magill still has some water and mud at the RR overpass. Sauger - Fair: Try a jig tipped with a minnow in the tailwaters of the Lock & Dam. Walleye - Fair: Walleye are moving up to the dams; use jigs tipped with a minnow. Northern Pike - Fair: Northern pike are going on a feed frenzy to prepare to spawn. Fish the warmer shallows in backwaters.Yellow Perch - Excellent: Use a small piece of crawler fished just off the bottom. Black Crappie - Good: Crappies are in about 10 feet of water. Use a minnow under a bobber in areas with less current in backwaters and side channels.
Mississippi River Pool 11
River level is 11 feet at Guttenberg and is predicted to stabilize next week. Ramps are becoming usable, but use caution with mud and debris. Sauger - Fair: Try a jig tipped with a minnow in the tailwaters of the Lock & Dam. Walleye - Fair: Walleye are moving up to the dams; use jigs tipped with a minnow. Northern Pike - Fair: Northern pike are going on a feed frenzy to prepare to spawn. Fish the warmer shallows in backwaters. Yellow Perch - Excellent: Use a small piece of crawler fished just off the bottom. Black Crappie - Good: Crappies are in about 10 feet of water. Use a minnow under a bobber in areas with less current in backwaters and side channels.
Upper Mississippi River levels are falling and are expected to stabilize next week. Water temperature is in the mid-50's. Standing on lock walls is to fish is prohibited due to COVID-19. Walleye slot length limits on the Mississippi River now apply on the entire Mississippi River in Iowa, reflecting regulation changes in Minnesota and Wisconsin waters of Pools 9-12. All walleyes less than 15 inches long and between 20-27 inches long must be immediately released. Only one walleye greater than 27 inches can be harvested per day. Combined walleye and sauger daily harvest limit of 6 and possession of 12.
Mississippi River Pool 12
The water level at the Dubuque Lock and Dam is receding and is near 10.7 feet; levels are near 12.8 feet at the RR bridge. The water temperature has risen to 55 degrees. The water clarity is fair. Northern Pike - No Report: Pike are done spawning; the bite should improve quickly. Flashy spinners in warm flooded waters might trigger these predators. Yellow Perch - Slow: It was a great spring to catch yellow perch. Expect a good perch season as water comes down. Bluegill - Slow: Some bluegills were starting to be caught out of flooded areas with hard banks while others were caught out of the tailwater. Black Crappie - Fair: Some crappie were reported out of marina areas, especially under boat docks.
Mississippi River Pool 13
Water level at the Bellevue Lock and Dam has receded to 12 feet. The water temperature has increased to 55 degrees. Most boat ramps are coming on line after flooding; the DNR ramp at Bellevue is still covered with water, but the parking lot is open. Paddlefish - No Report: The paddlefish season has ended for the year. Yellow Perch - Slow: Some yellow perch are being reported in the tailwaters and flooded backwater near Sabula. Most anglers are using a nightcrawler for bait. Shorthead redhorse - Good: These fish are being caught in the tailwaters and running up local tributaries. All you need is a simple worm rig fished on the bottom. Channel Catfish - Good: Use cut bait in flooded areas for abundant channel catfish. Black Crappie - Fair: A few crappies are being taken in flooded areas under boat docks or large trees.
Mississippi River Pool 14
The water level is 11.9 feet at the Fulton Lock and Dam, 14.3 feet at Camanche and 8.5 feet at LeClaire. These are now below flood stage. Water temperature is around 55 degrees. The Corps of Engineers boat ramp at Cattail Slough may still be closed due to high water and debris on area. Paddlefish- No Report: The paddlefish season has ended for the year. Walleye - No Report: Lots of slot walleyes have been caught; the fishery looks to be very healthy. Walleyes are in the tail end of spawning. Yellow Perch - Slow: It was a great spring for catching yellow perch. These fish are mostly done spawning and high water should make for a good spawn. Shorthead redhorse - Good: Redhorse are being caught in the tailwaters and running up local tributaries. All you need is a simple worm rig fished on the bottom. Channel Catfish - Good: Cut bait works well in the flooded timber and for cats running up the Wapsipinicon River.
Mississippi River Pool 15
Water level is around 12.5 feet at Rock Island and is receding. The water temperature is around 55 degrees. Water is stained. River levels have fallen below flood stages.
Water levels are receding in the district this week; all areas are out of flood stage. Ramps and parking lots will need to be cleaned; please be patient. If you have any fishing questions, please contact the Bellevue Fisheries Station 563--880-8781.
Mississippi River Pool 16
Tailwater stage is 12.55 feet at Lock and Dam 15 in the Quad Cities and is falling. Flood stage is 15 feet at Lock and Dam 15. River stage is 12.85 feet at Fairport; flood stage is 14 feet. Clark's Ferry Landing and Shady Creek are closed. We have not received any fishing report information for this pool.
Mississippi River Pool 17
Tailwater stage is 11.63 feet at Lock and Dam 16 in Muscatine and is falling. Flood stage is 15 feet at Lock and Dam 16. River stage is 13.36 feet at Muscatine. Flood stage is 16 feet at Muscatine. The ramps at Big Timber and Kilpeck are closed. We have not received any fishing report information for this pool.
Mississippi River Pool 18
Tailwater stage is 12.84 feet at Lock and Dam 17 at New Boston and is falling. Flood stage is 15 feet at Lock and Dam 17. River stage is 12.75 feet at Keithsburg; flood stage is 14 feet. The Toolsboro ramp is closed due to high water. We have not received any tailwater fishing reports for this pool this week.
Mississippi River Pool 19
Tailwater stage is 9.20 feet at Lock and Dam 18 and is falling. Flood stage is 10 feet at Lock and Dam 18. River stage is 14.30 feet at Burlington; flood stage is 15 feet. River stage is 527.60 feet at Fort Madison; flood stage is 528 feet. We have not received any fishing reports or ramp condition reports for this pool.
River stage has fallen below flood stage. River stages have been falling the past week. Main channel water temperature is around 54 degrees.
Some boat ramps are still closed due to high water. Fishing has been slow with the high water conditions. If you have questions on fishing Pools 16-19 contact the Fairport Fish Hatchery at 563-263-5062.
