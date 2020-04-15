Upper Mississippi water levels remain near minor flood stages. Water temperature is in the mid 40's. Walleye slot length limits on the Mississippi now apply on the entire Mississippi River in Iowa, reflecting regulation changes in Minnesota and Wisconsin waters of Pools 9-12. All walleyes less than 15 inches long and between 20-27 inches long must be immediately released. Only one walleye greater than 27 inches can be harvested per day. Combined walleye/sauger daily harvest limit of 6 and possession of 12.
Mississippi River Pool 9
River level at Lansing has risen to 12.714.8 feet and is expected to plateau this week. Ramps are under water. New Albin Army Road is closed due to high water. Sauger - Fair: Try a jig tipped with a minnow in the tailwaters of the Lock & Dam. Walleye - Fair: Walleye are moving up to the dams; use jigs tipped with a minnow. Northern Pike - Fair: Northern pike are going on a feed frenzy to prepare for spawning. Fish the warmer shallows in backwaters.
Yellow Perch - Excellent: Use a small piece of crawler fished just off the bottom. Black Crappie - Good: Use a minnow under a bobber in areas with less current in backwaters.
Mississippi River Pool 10
River level at Lyxnville has risen to 25.3 feet and is predicted to remain there next week. Ramps are under water. Noble's Landing and Sny Magill road are closed. Sauger- Fair: Try a jig tipped with a minnow in the tailwaters of the Lock & Dam.
Walleye - Fair: Walleye are moving up to the dams; use jigs tipped with a minnow. Northern Pike - Fair: Northern pike are going on a feed frenzy to prepare for spawning. Fish the warmer shallows in backwaters.
Yellow Perch - Excellent: Use a small piece of crawler fished just off the bottom. Black Crappie - Good: Use a minnow under a bobber in areas with less current in backwaters.
Mississippi River Pool 11
River level at Guttenberg has crested near 16.5 feet and is predicted to gradually recede next week. Ramps are under water due to flooding. Sauger - Fair: Try a jig tipped with a minnow in the tailwaters of the Lock & Dam. Walleye - Fair: Walleye are moving up to the dams; use jigs tipped with a minnow. Northern Pike - Fair: Northern pike are going on a feed frenzy to prepare for spawning. Fish the warmer shallows in backwaters. Yellow Perch - Excellent: Use a small piece of crawler fished just off the bottom. Black Crappie - Good: Use a minnow under a bobber in areas with less current in backwaters.
Mississippi River Pool 12
The water level has peaked at 18 feet at the Dubuque Lock and Dam and is 19.6 feet at the RR bridge; both are moderate flood stage. The water temperature is 48 degrees. The water clarity is fair. Walleye - Slow: Lots of nice slot walleyes have been caught; the fishery looks to be healthy. Walleyes are in the midst of spawning; the bite has slowed. Northern Pike - Fair: Pike should be almost done spawning; the bite should improve quickly. Flashy spinners in warm flooded waters might trigger these predators. Yellow Perch - Fair: It was a great spring to catch yellow perch. They should be at the tail end of their spawning season. Bluegill - Fair: Some bluegills were starting to be caught out of flooded areas with hard banks while others were caught out of the tailwater.
Mississippi River Pool 13
Water level at the Bellevue Lock and Dam has entered minor flood level at 17.5 feet. The water temperature was 49 degrees. Water clarity is fair. The DNR boat ramp at Bellevue is flooded. High water has made launching from the Bellevue city boat ramp somewhat difficult. Walleye - Good: Lots of nice slot walleyes reported this spring; the fishery looks to be healthy.
Walleyes are in the midst of spawning; the bite has slowed. Paddlefish - No Report: High water levels are impacting paddlefish snagging in the strong currents. See page 11 of the Iowa Fishing Regulations for paddlefish regulations. The paddlefish season on the Mississippi River ended April 15.
Yellow Perch - Fair: Some yellow perch are being reported in the tailwaters and flooded backwater near Sabula.
Most anglers are using a nightcrawler for bait. Shorthead redhorse - Good: These fish are being caught in the tailwaters and running up local tributaries. All you need is a simple worm rig fished on the bottom.
Channel Catfish - Good: Use cut bait in flooded areas for abundant channel catfish. Black Crappie - Fair: A few crappies are being taken in flooded areas under boat docks or large trees.
Mississippi River Pool 14
The water level is 17.6 feet at the Fulton Lock and Dam, 18.9 feet at Camanche and 12.3 feet at LeClaire. These are moderate flood levels. Water temperature is around 50 degrees. Paddlefish- No Report: Strong current flow is limiting snagging of paddlefish. See page 11 of the Iowa Fishing Regulations for paddlefish regulations.
The paddlefish season on the Mississippi River ends on April 15th. Walleye - Slow: Lots of slot walleyes have been caught; the fishery looks to be very healthy. Walleyes are in the midst of spawning; the bite has slowed,
Yellow Perch - Slow: It was a great spring for catching yellow perch. They should be at the tail end of their spawning season; high water is making them harder to find. Shorthead redhorse - Good: These fish are being caught in the tailwaters and running up local tributaries. All you need is a simple worm rig fished on the bottom.
Mississippi River Pool 15
Water level is around 17.7 feet at Rock Island and is rising. The water temperature is around 50 degrees. Water is stained. River levels are at moderate flood stage.
Flood levels may have peaked and could start coming down in the district this week. Most of the district will be in action to moderate flooding. If you have any fishing questions, please contact the Bellevue Fisheries Station 563-872-4976.
Mississippi River Pool 16
Tailwater stage is 17.66 feet at Lock and Dam 15 in the Quad Cities and is forecast to reach 17.9 feet by Friday. Forecasts may change with predicted rain. Flood stage is 15 feet at Lock and Dam 15.
Marquette St. boat ramp in Davenport is closed. Clark's Ferry Landing and Shady Creek are closed. Water is over the ramps at the Fairport Recreational Area. We have not received any fishing report information for this pool.
Mississippi River Pool 17
Tailwater stage is 17.12 feet at Lock and Dam 16 in Muscatine and is forecast to crest at 17.5 feet by Friday. Flood stage is 15 feet at Lock and Dam 16. River stage is 18.36 feet at Muscatine. Flood stage is 16 feet at Muscatine. The ramps at Big Timber and Kilpeck are closed. We have not received any fishing report information for this pool.
Mississippi River Pool 18
Tailwater stage is 17.71 feet at Lock and Dam 17 at New Boston and is forecast to reach 18.3 feet by Saturday. The river stage forecast may change with predicted rain. Flood stage is 15 feet at Lock and Dam 17. River stage is 16.30 feet at Keithsburg; flood stage is 14 feet.
The Toolsboro ramp is closed due to high water. The Hawkeye Dolbee access will have water over it. We have not received any tailwater fishing reports for this pool this week.
Mississippi River Pool 19
Tailwater stage is 13.16 feet at Lock and Dam 18 and is forecast to crest at 13.6 feet on Saturday. Flood stage is 10 feet at Lock and Dam 18. River stage is 17.70 feet at Burlington; flood stage is 15 feet. River stage is 529.39 feet at Fort Madison; flood stage is 528 feet. We have not received any fishing reports or ramp condition reports for this pool.
River stages are 2-3 feet above flood stage. The current forecast has the river cresting over the weekend then starting to fall early next week. Forecasts may change with predicted rain. Main channel water temperature is around 52 degrees. Many of the boat ramps have closed due to the high water. Fishing has been slow with high water conditions. If you have questions on fishing Pools 16-19 contact the Fairport Fish Hatchery at 563-263-5062.
