Complaints
Solomon Jerome Judd, 35, of 117 N. Olive St., Maquoketa, was charged with interference with official acts.
On Feb. 8, officers responded to muffled screams at 117 N. Olive St. When the door was opened, Judd refused to answer questions, resisted arrest, and was taken to the ground, according to charging documents.
Timothy Terrance Kelly, 25, of 624 S. Main St., Apt. D, Maquoketa, was charged with operating under the influence, second offense.
On Feb. 3, Kelly went off the road, struck a tree and came to rest in a ditch at the 1000 block of Summit Street. Kelly showed signs of being intoxicated, had numerous open containers in his vehicle, and tested above the legal limit, according to charging documents.
Jamie Lee Lerette, 44, of 22 W. N. Line St., Monmouth, was charged with driving while barred.
On Feb. 11, Lerette was driving in the 100 block of South Vermont Street, while having a license barred for being a habitual offender, according to charging documents.
Eldon Ray Millam, 28, of 305 S. Fifth St., Bellevue, was charged with operating under the influence, second offense.
On Feb. 2, officers responded to an accident north of Bellevue on Highway 52. They found Millam, who showed signs of intoxication and tested above the legal limit, according to charging documents,
Glenn Patrick Nadermann, 19, of 1205 E. Platt St., Lot 113, Maquoketa, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.
On Feb. 8, at the 100 block of North Walnut Street, Nadermann was a passenger in a vehicle that was stopped for a registration violation. A glass pipe with methamphetamine residue was found under Nadermann’s seat, according to charging documents.
Shelly Ann Owens, 36, of 117 N. Olive St., Maquoketa, was charged with interference with official acts.
According to charging documents, on Feb. 8 at 117 N. Olive St., Maquoketa, officers responded to muffled screams. When the door was opened, Owens refused to answer questions and resisted arrest.
James Charles Potter, 52, of 816 E. 39th Lane, Griffith, Indiana, was charged with fourth-degree criminal mischief and disorderly conduct.
On Jan. 29, Potter threatened to harm staff members at the Andrew Jackson Care Facility, kicked the office door, causing $500 damage, and threw random items at staff, according to charging documents.
Clayton Eugene Shady, 30, of 116 Anderson St., Maquoketa, was charged with two counts of violating the Iowa Sex Offender Registration Process, felony, second and third offense.
According to charging documents, Shady did not tell the sheriff’s office in person within five days that he had started employment Dec. 27, 2018, or that he had ended employment Jan. 6, 2019. Each is required by law.
Austin William Tucker, 22, of 2028 Garfield St., Clinton, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance, marijuana, first offense.
According to charging documents, on Feb. 3 at 1019 W. Platt St., Maquoketa, Tucker had a clear, zipped baggy with a green, leafy substance inside, as well as a glass pipe with black resin.
Tammy Lee Olberdorf-Long, 47, of 830 13th Ave. S., Clinton, was charged with unlawful possession of a prescription drug and fifth-degree theft.
According to charging documents, on Feb. 9 at 200th Avenue and Highway 61, Olberdorf-Long hid two ribeyes valued at $31.91 from Wal-Mart and left the store without paying. Three small oval pills were found in her purse which were found to be a non-scheduled prescription drug.
Amy Marie Smith, 39, of 605 Maine, Davenport, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, fifth-degree theft, removal of a theft protection device from an item under $200, and harassment of a public official.
On Feb. 9, according to charging documents, Smith hid several items in a black purse and tried to leave Wal-Mart without paying for the items, including the pursue, valued at a total of $88.88. She took a cell phone valued at $59 into the Wal-Mart dressing room, removed a theft protection device, hid the device, and left the store with the stolen phone, according to charging documents.
When asked to identify herself, Smith gave a false name. She had three syringes filled with methamphetamine in her purse, as well as a glass pipe containing methamphetamine residue.
Dispositions
Wesley Daniel Brundage, 30, of 111 S. Niagara, Apt. 3, Maquoketa, guilty plea to possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense, and to unlawful possession of a prescription drug, $315 fine on each count, 50 days in jail on each count (concurrent).
Robert Ray Jamison, 51, of 547 Central Drive, Grand Rapids, Wisconsin, guilty plea to driving while suspended, 90 days in jail (including 83 suspended), $625 fine.
Levi Michel Lange, 23, of 214 S. Prospect St., Maquoketa, guilty plea to operating while intoxicated, second offense, 90 days in jail (including 83 suspended), $1,875 fine.
Commented
