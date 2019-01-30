Derek Michael Hansen, 27, of 302 S. Matteson St., Maquoketa, was charged with forgery.
On Jan. 8, Hansen deposited a $100 bill into a Maquoketa State Bank ATM, knowing that it was fake, according to charging documents.
Robert Wayne Johnson, Jr., 27, of 1018 German St., Apt. 4, Maquoketa, was charged with unauthorized use of a credit card (under $1,000), possession of drug paraphernalia, and interference with official acts.
According to charging documents, Johnson used a victim’s debit card at Dollar General, KJ’s Conoco Convenience Store, Kwik Star and Wal-Mart for goods totaling $200.09. Officers believe the card was in a purse stolen from a vehicle earlier on Jan. 6.
On Jan. 10, Johnson ran away and failed to stop when asked by officers tried to question him at Walmart regarding the credit card fraud case, according to charging documents. He threw a meth pipe from his pocket while running, and a marijuana pipe was found in his coat.
Robert Lee Love, Jr., 39, of 109 1/2 W. Maple St., Maquoketa, was charged with driving while barred.
On Jan. 8, an officer saw Love drive from Casey’s and stopped him. A records check showed that he had a barred license, according to charging documents.
Rose Orean Morgan, 22, of 1022 German St., Apt. 3, Maquoketa, was charged with unauthorized use of a credit card (under $1,000).
On Jan. 7, Morgan used a stolen credit card to buy bought $174.85 of merchandise from Walmart, according to charging documents.
Daniel Lee White, 44, of 907 Kathey Drive, Maquoketa, was charged with operating under the influence, second offense.
According to charging documents, White was driving through the trailer park at 1205 E. Platt holding up a beer. When stopped by an officer, White showed signs of intoxication.
Bruce Wayne Churchwell, Jr., 42, of 851 Kauffmann Ave., Dubuque, guilty plea to assault from charge of domestic abuse assault first offense, 30 days in jail; guilty plea to public intoxication, one day in jail.
Scott Michael Digman, 46, 2168 St. Celia St., Dubuque, found guilty after a trial of violation of a no contact order/protective order-contempt, seven days in jail.
Jackie Paul LeeFleur, 40, of 204 S. Riverview Dr., Bellevue, guilty plea to public intoxication, $65 fine; disorderly conduct-abusive epithet/threatening gesture, $65 fine.
Maria Elena McCoy, 69, of 210 N. Fifth St., Maquoketa, guilty plea to two counts of third-degree harassment, $65 fine each; two counts of disorderly conduct, loud or raucous noise, $65 fine each; fifth-degree criminal mischief, $65 fine.
Joseph Edward McDonald, 28, of 1205 E. Platt St., Lot 101, Maquoketa, guilty plea to two counts of driving while barred, 180 days in jail (concurrent), including 170 suspended, probation on each count; charge of possession of a controlled substance, marijuana, first offense, dismissed.
Willie Earl Sanders III, 34, of 649 W. 63rd St., Davenport, guilty of probation violation/contempt of court, 45 days in jail.
Dakota Kyson Welch, 23, of 58483 50th St., Sabula, guilty of probation violation, imposed sentence for second-degree theft of $750 fine, five years’ prison; imposed sentence for third-degree burglary of $750 fine, five years’ prison (concurrent).
