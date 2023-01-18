Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig last week extended the deadline to apply for the Crop Insurance Discount Program for cover crops to Jan. 27. Farmers who planted fall cover crops in 2022 can apply to receive $5 per acre discount on their 2023 crop insurance premiums.

In its sixth year, the program has helped increase cover crop acreage across the state and has been replicated in other Midwest states. Iowa has approximately three million acres of cover crops, a conservation practice that improves soil structure, enhances permeability and holds phosphorus and nitrogen in place.