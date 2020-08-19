Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds last week issued a disaster proclamation in response to a severe weather system that moved across Iowa and caused widespread damage on Monday, August 10.
While Bellevue escaped the storm with minimal damage and one brief power outage, other areas of Jackson County were not so lucky as power outages lasted for days and many structures were damaged.
The proclamation now allows state resources to be utilized to respond to and recover from the effects of this severe weather. The proclamation also activates the Iowa Individual Assistance Grant Program for qualifying residents.
The Iowa Individual Assistance Grant Program provides grants of up to $5,000 for households with incomes up to 200 percent of the federal poverty level or a maximum annual income of $43,440 for a family of three.
Grants are available for home or car repairs, replacement of clothing or food, and temporary housing expenses. For information visit www.iowacommunityaction.org.
