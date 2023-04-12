In response to the March 31, 2023 storms, (which included the touchdown of an EF1 tornado in Bellevue which resulted in major damage to businesses and property in the south part of town), Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds has declared assistance is available to seven counties served by the Hawkeye Area Community Action Program (HACAP).
Those counties, including Johnson, Linn, Washington, Delaware, Dubuque, Jackson and Iowa, are eligible for the Iowa Individual Assistance Grant Program (IIAGP) and Iowa Disaster Case Management (IDCM) programs.
Iowa Individual Assistance Grant Program (IIAGP)
The Iowa Individual Assistance Grant Program (IIAGP) provides grants of up to $5,000 for households with incomes up to 200 percent of the federal poverty level. Covered items include home or car repairs, replacement of clothing or food, and temporary housing expenses. Original receipts are required for those seeking reimbursement for actual expenses related to storm recovery. Applicants in Jackson County have until May 19 to apply. Low-income individuals who have been impacted by the storm can apply online by going to disaster@hacap.org or by calling 319-739-0056.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.