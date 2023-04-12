In response to the March 31, 2023 storms, (which included the touchdown of an EF1 tornado in Bellevue which resulted in major damage to businesses and property in the south part of town), Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds has declared assistance is available to seven counties served by the Hawkeye Area Community Action Program (HACAP).

Those counties, including Johnson, Linn, Washington, Delaware, Dubuque, Jackson and Iowa, are eligible for the Iowa Individual Assistance Grant Program (IIAGP) and Iowa Disaster Case Management (IDCM) programs.