The Jackson County Economic Alliance is searching for a new director.
Nicolas Hockenberry, who has been the director for three years, resigned effective Sept. 3, according to Jack Willey, Jackson County supervisor and chairperson of the JCEA’s board of directors.
Hockenberry stated, “I have appreciated the opportunity to work with the JCEA, growing the organization and working with our business community. Jackson County is poised for even greater progress, and I’m certain a new director will find great partners to forge that path forward in Jackson County.”
Hockenberry joined the JCEA seven years ago. In addition to his director job, he is part-owner of River Ridge Brewing in Bellevue.
In a message to the newspaper last week, Hockenberry said he would announce his new position soon.
“Nic has been a great asset to Jackson County, and we feel like he has put his heart and soul into promoting the county and its businesses,” Willey said. “There are numerous projects, completed and underway, that would not have happened without his leadership. We wish him the best of luck in his future endeavors.”
The JCEA Board of Directors is taking applications to fill Hockenberry’s position. Interested persons can view the position information at www.thejcea.org.
In the interim, Dave Heiar has stepped in to serve as a temporary director. Heiar has been with the JCEA for more than eight years and served as director prior to Hockenberry.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.