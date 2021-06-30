Brandy Dierks and Jared Feller announce their upcoming nuptials on July 31, 2021 with a Private Double Ring Ceremony at the Bellevue State Park, followed by an Open House reception at 5:00 pm at Horizon Lanes & Hall.
Brandy is the daughter of Mike and Cheryl Peters. She is a registered nurse and licensed nursing home administrator at Mill Valley Care Center in Bellevue, IA.
Jared is the son of Randy and Lauri Feller. He owns and operates Horizon Lanes and Hall.
A wedding trip is planned for a later date. The couple resides in Bellevue, IA.
