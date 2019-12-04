The Lions Clubs of Jackson County recently met with the Jackson County Supervisors, who signed a Proclamation declaring November as Diabetes Awareness Month in Jackson County. From left to right are Jackson County Supervisor Jack Willey, Lion Lola Kruse of Miles, Lion Diane Rittmer of Andrew, Lion Lori Heiar of Bellevue, Lion Donna Cox of Andrew, Lion member and Jackson County Supervisor Chair Mike Steines of Bellevue, Lion Tony Hill Eldridge/ Bellevue Area, Lion Linda Rathje of Miles, Lion Sherri James of Maquoketa and Jackson County Supervisor Larry McDevitt. According to Lions Club District President Tony Hill of Bellevue, there are 43,582 Lions Clubs in the United States and the average number of adults with diabetes in each club’s community is 714. All total, over 30 million are affected by diabetes, and Lions Club International has partnered with the International Diabetes Federation to increase community awareness of the risk factors and symptoms related to the disease and to improve the likelihood that people with diabetes will get the attention they need, as well as support from those suffering from diabetes.
Bellevue, IA
