If all goes according to plan, DeWitt will host the final night of RAGBRAI in 2021, filling the spot vacated by Maquoketa.
The DeWitt City Council Nov. 16 agreed to have DeWitt host the cross-Iowa bike tour’s final overnight stop July 30. However, it all depends on the pandemic’s landscape once spring arrives.
RAGBRAI (Register’s Great Annual Bicycle Ride Across Iowa) organizers will decide by March 15 whether to host the ride in 2021, said DeWitt City Administrator Steve Lindner. If they cancel, DeWitt will still be in line to host the final overnight stop in 2022; Maquoketa cannot re-submit its application to host in 2022.
It would mark the first time DeWitt has hosted an overnight stop.
Maquoketa was scheduled to host the last stop in July 2020; however, the entire event was canceled due to COVID-19 safety concerns.
RAGBRAI organizers said they would use the same route — and same overnight stops — in 2021.
However, the Maquoketa City Council in early October reluctantly decided to forgo its chance at hosting due to both safety concerns and several logistical issues.
The city will begin an extensive street restoration project this spring that will close parts of its main thoroughfare, Platt Street, over the summer.
That, combined with a scheduling conflict with the 2021 Jackson County Fair, forced city leaders to make the tough call.
