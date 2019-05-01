The Jackson County Area Tourism Association (JCATA) has announced the appointment of Tom Devine as the Executive Director of the Group. The JCATA is a non-profit organization charged with the promotion and advancement of tourism in Jackson County, Iowa.
The tourism group staffs and maintains the Welcome Center in Sabula as well as promoting JCATA members and Jackson County, Iowa throughout the world.
Devine was born and raised in Maquoketa and graduated from Maquoketa High School in 1975. He was a part of the staff at the opening of the Maquoketa Area YMCA in 2007 and later became Executive Director of the Maquoketa Area Chamber of Commerce.
“We are happy to have Tom back in the area to promote Jackson County,” Daryl Parker, President of JCATA said. “His background after being involved with the JCATA as well as Eastern Iowa Tourism, Grant Wood Scenic Byway, Parks to People, and numerous other projects, has given him the connections and relationships necessary to move us forward to the next chapter of tourism in Jackson County.”
JCATA Mini-Grants
The Jackson County Area Tourism Association has extended the deadline for applications for its JCATA Mini-Grant program. The JCATA program provides grants up to $750 for projects promoting tourism in the eastern Iowa area. The grants can provide up to 100 percent of the project’s cost – no matching contributions are required.
Applications can be submitted in one of three categories: Tourism Advertising, Tourism Education, or Tourism Promotion. The application form and the application guidelines are available on the JCATA website: www.jacksoncountyiowatourism.com. Completed JCATA Mini Grant Applications are due at the Jackson County Welcome Center by 5 p.m. on Thursday, May 2, 2019. Grant recipients will be announced at the JCATA Annual Meeting on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at The Oakland Mill, Hwy 64 east of Maquoketa.
For more information contact Tom Devine at the Jackson County Welcome Center at 563-687-2237 or director@jacksoncountyiowatourism.com.
