The same health and safety problems persist at the Jackson County Jail, according to the state’s 2019 inspection of the facility.
However, state jail inspector Delbert Longley said that as long as progress is being made to resolve the issues or build a new jail, it will remain open.
In his March 15 inspection report, Longley recorded the same jail problems as he has for the past decade or so:
Poor visitation conditions – The safety of officers, visitors and inmates comes into question twice a week during visiting hours. It’s a “serious breach of security,” according to Longley.
Officer safety in such situations is Jail Administrator Adam Pape’s biggest fear.
“The general public is allowed to come into our booking room with us,” he said. “Then we take the inmates out of their cell and up to the booths. It’s an unsafe situation” for everyone.
Exercise yard – “It’s just a matter of time until something [like the 2017 jail escape] happens again,” Longley wrote in 2018 and reiterated this year. He said exit doors and fences in the exercise yard could easily be breached.
Musty, moldy smells, especially behind the service door, were noted in the inspection report. Visible moisture on the floor from either leaky plumbing or moisture seeping in through the floor also was documented.
No classification — The absence of inmate classification by gender and other categories is perhaps the largest violation, Longley said. Some 32 basic classifications, or separations, exist under Iowa code. Half of them do not apply to Jackson County because juvenile offenders are housed out of county.
Iowa Jail Standards requires the separation of males and females, as well as felons and misdemeanors, pre-trial defendants and those who have been sentenced, co-conspirators, violent offenders, health issues, deviant behavior (such as sex crimes), victims, and work release.
After reviewing jail records, “Jackson County has more prisoners at a given time than the number of beds available,” Longley wrote, which has been addressed in previous inspections.
Jackson County has been housing prisoners in other facilities when the proper beds or classifications were not available. That must continue unless the jail adds the needed classifications, Longley said.
The county jail is considered “at capacity” with eight inmates, and “at max capacity” with 11 inmates, Pape explained. He said the jail routinely has eight to 12 inmates each day, and sometimes upwards of 22 inmates.
“We’re doing our best to maintain what we have, but it’s still not adequate,” said Chief Deputy Sheriff Steve Schroeder, who also heads the advisory committee.
The sheriff’s office is addressing one safety issue by adding a second jailer on each shift, Pape said. Starting July 1, one man and one woman will work each shift in the jail. Currently, only one jailer works each shift unless it is visiting day.
This will allow one person to cook, do laundry and other tasks while the other person keeps watch over the inmates, Pape said.
The sheriff’s office faces no disciplinary action for the non-compliance issues because the county is working on a plan to build a new jail, Schroeder said.
A jail advisory committee is working on plans for the second iteration of the new jail. The first jail plan called for a 28-bed, $6.95 million facility to be built on vacant property located near Wal-Mart on the southeast side of Maquoketa.
Jackson County voters failed to pass a bond referendum to pay for that project, sending the advisory committee back to the drawing board.
The county Board of Supervisors then hired a new architect and engineer. They are working with the advisory board on plans for a new facility, possibly with more beds, still on the new site, at a “soft cost” of about $6.4 million.
Voters will return to the polls Aug. 6 for a second jail bond referendum to pay for the proposed new jail. The supervisors have not set the maximum bond amount because that amount is not yet known.
If the county ceases making progress toward a new jail or upgrades, the inspector has the authority to close it.
“The bottom line is this,” Schroeder said. “This project is going to affect every taxpayer in Jackson County. They need to take a vested interest in this so they can make an informed decision moving forward.”
“This is a positive movement,” Longley said, “and the community is encouraged to continue to move forward.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.