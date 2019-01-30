There’s a new sheriff in town, and he really likes his red chew toy.
Don’t be fooled by his enthusiastic personality, though.
Bo, a Hungarian-born German shepherd who serves with Jackson County Sheriff’s Deputy Kody Sieverding, is trained in apprehension, handler protection, article search and narcotics detection, ready to switch gears when his partner gives the command.
He came to Jackson County in December and also trained for four weeks with Sieverding at North Iowa K-9.
Sieverding decided he wanted to work with a K-9 after spending time with previous K-9 handlers, and Bo joins another German shepherd in Kody’s home. At 18 months old, however, Bo is a whole new ball game for Sieverding.
“He still has a lot of puppy in him,” Sieverding said.
As such, he’s always active, investigating everything and everyone around him.
“He’s a big PR tool for us,” Sieverding said. “People see him and want to pet him. It humanizes us.”
The nature of many police dogs is this split role, the ability to turn off and on between serious, often dangerous, work and the fun “jobs” that many dogs enjoy: getting pettings, sniffing everything and cuddling whenever an opportunity presents itself.
Sieverding works the night shift, and it’s helpful to have automatic backup on calls, especially in his niche of narcotics work.
“People respect a dog,” Sieverding said.
The two train regularly so that Bo is always ready to jump into tracking or apprehension.
Fundraising paid for Bo’s purchase and training, which costs about $14,000. Sieverding thanked the sheriff’s department, donors and other K-9 handlers in the area. He extended a “huge thank-you” to Karen Wells, the sheriff’s criminal administrator, who ordered equipment and did many tasks in the background to make Bo’s welcome to Jackson County possible.
For Sieverding, having a K-9 is a 24-7 job.
“The first week, I wondered what I’d gotten myself into,” Sieverding said. “You have to worry about another person all night, every night.”
That companionship has its advantages, though, especially on the night shift.
“He doesn’t judge my singing,” Sieverding joked.
