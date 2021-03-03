Sheriff Russ Kettmann of Bellevue, who has served the people of Jackson for 25 years and has been in law enforcement for 32 total years, retired at the end of 2020.
He and his staff gathered for a brief goodbye in December to honor the former sheriff, who is now enjoying some free time in north Bellevue.
Russ Kettmann is a 1974 graduate of Marquette High School in Bellevue. He graduated from the Iowa Law Enforcement Academy in 1987 and was elected as Jackson County Sheriff in 1996.
Kettmann succeeded Bob Lyons, who was Sheriff from 1969 to 1996.
Kettmann served with the Bellevue Police Department in the 1980s prior to being hired on as a County Deputy.
Kettmann said there were a lot of positive things about serving as Jackson County Sheriff.
“Meeting a lot of nice people, helping them find a resolution for problems that they have, working with the youth in a positive manner, and enjoying the day to day things that happen in Jackson County - there was always something new and different each day,” said Kettmann. “The job was never boring.”
Kettmann received the Certificate of Valor from the Maquoketa Police Department in 2000. He is also active in many community organizations including the Bellevue Community Club, Bellevue Knights of Columbus, Bellevue Golf Club and Maquoketa Eagle's Club.
In addition, Kettmann was a mentor for grade school children in Andrew, is an active member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Bellevue and attends Christian Experience Weekends through the church (CEW).
“When I reflect back on my career, I remember a quote that my father Milt instilled in our our entire family, ‘Treat others as you would want to be treated,’” said Kettmann.
He and his wife, Dianne have been married for 41 years and have three children, Corey, Ryan and Angie, along with nine grandchildren.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.