Iowa officially has a new government department: Health and Human Services.
The new agency, which combines the state’s departments of public health and human services, unveiled its new mission and brand recently. The department plans to merge the agencies’ social media page and a new HHS website will replace the old agencies’ websites this fall.
The state spent two years working to combine the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) and the Department of Human Services (DHS), according to a news release. The process was finalized with legislation passed during the 2022 session. The new department officially formed July 1.
While the merger is new, the two departments already worked closely together. Garcia, previously the Department of Human Services director, has also served as interim director for IDPH since 2020. Before her arrival, IDPH Director Gerd Clabaugh served as interim director of human services.
However, there are still logistics to sort out. According to the state’s HHS alignment website, the state is looking to set up both former agencies’ workers into the same office building, and is reorganizing divisions and staffing structures. No layoffs are expected.
The new agency will need final approval from the Legislature on its transition plans, which are still being finalized.
Reporting provided by the Iowa Capitol Dispatch.
