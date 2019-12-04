Lorin and Shirley Deppe of rural Jackson County were recently inducted into the Iowa 4-H Hall of Fame.
The couple are “great examples of what it takes to be a valuable 4-H volunteer and supporter,” according to their nomination form.
The Deppes have been part of the 4-H program in Jackson County for many years. When their children Adam and Sarah were in 4-H, Lorin and Shirley were always the go-to people for help with Jackson County 4-H County Council projects and trips, constructing parade floats, and lending woodworking and visual arts expertise at the annual project fair. One such project that most 4-H’ers are grateful for is the construction of the Dollar Barn, a landmark used by many 4-H’ers to get their treats during the county fair.
Lorin served as the superintendent of the poultry project, and both Lorin and Shirley have been involved with the Jackson County Poultry Association.
Shirley has been a “great resource” for help in the visual arts area, and has served as a static exhibit judge in surrounding counties for many years, according to the nomination form.
For his years as a leader of the Northfork New Horizons 4-H Club, Lorin was awarded the Charles Butterworth Leader Award in 2003. This award is given to a Jackson County 4-H leader that has demonstrated a genuine involvement in the 4-H program. The award is special as recipients are selected by County Council members – the youth.
Lorin planned, organized and implemented the first Jackson County 4-H co-ed volleyball tournament in 2003 and worked to get an Extension referendum passed.
The Iowa 4-H Foundation sponsors the annual Iowa 4-H Hall of Fame induction ceremony at the Iowa State Fair. Counties nominate volunteers, community leaders, and Extension staff members who have exemplified outstanding service and dedication to the 4-H youth program in their county. Only one individual or couple per county can be nominated each year. Inductees can be recognized posthumously.
The Iowa 4-H Hall of Fame was established in 2002 as 4-H celebrated 100 years of a program dedicated to teaching youth life skills.
Inductees into the Iowa 4-H Hall of Fame represent the many people in Iowa who have contributed countless hours to the 4-H program. These adults have modeled volunteerism, community service, integrity, and leadership to Iowa’s youth.
