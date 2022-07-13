On Saturday, July 9, the Iowa Democratic Party conducted a Nominating Convention to fill the vacancy for Iowa House District 66, which includes Bellevue.
Members of Central Committees of the Jackson County Democrats and Jones County Democrats, that reside in Iowa House District 66, met at the Anamosa Public Library’s Community Room to take nominations for the House District 66 seat.
Presiding over the convention was Donna Duvall, the current Chair of the Jackson County Democrats. After taking nominations from the convention delegates, Mr. Tony Amsler, long time resident of Monticello, was elected by unanimous consent to be the Iowa Democratic Party candidate for the Iowa House District 66. Mr. Amsler will now appear on the November 2022 ballot, facing Steve Bradley (Rep) from Cascade.
