Jackson County Democrats will honor two of their own this weekend.
Former state senator Tod Bowman and Rae Ann Dickinson will be inducted into the Jackson County Democrats Hall of Fame. Bowman will be inducted as an elected official and Dickinson for her volunteer work with the party.
They will receive their awards during the annual Jackson County Democrats Hall of Fame Steak Fry Sunday, Sept. 26, at the Bellevue State Park Lodge.
The event is open to the public.
8 years in the Iowa Senate
Bowman was born and raised in Maquoketa, graduating from high school here before pursuing a teaching degree at Luther College.
He returned to Maquoketa, where coached wrestling, some football, and most recently, track. Bowman also has taught government for more than 30 years, “so I was involved in government and elections and trying to get kids involved in the civic process.”
He completed a fellowship with then-senator Tom Harkin in Des Moines in 2006 and said he was exposed to how government “really worked.”
In 2010, members of the Democratic Party asked Bowman to run for state senator to replace Roger Stewart, who was not seeking re-election to the District 29 seat. The district includes Jackson County and parts of Jones, Dubuque and Clinton counties.
After consulting family and friends, he decided to “take the leap of faith.” He knew it would mean a sacrifice for not only him but wife Renee and their three children, but “when opportunity knocks, you don’t complain about the noise,” he said.
Everyone got out and knocked on doors, attended innumerable fundraising events, forums, and community meals. He asked friends, family and supporters help campaign, participating in at least 25 parades every summer during his tenure in office.
Bowman defeated Republican opponent James Budde by about 2,200 votes in 2010.
As a Democrat, Bowman was part of the majority party the first six of his eight years in office.
“You try to do the best you can under all the various variables you’re looking at,” Bowman said. To that end, perhaps his most important piece of advice in political strategy is to surround one’s self with knowledgeable and trusted advisers.
Fellow senators often consulted Bowman on education-related topics due to his 30 years in education and because he was the only active teacher in the Senate at that time, he said.
He’s most proud of a handful of regulations he put into place, including:
n The fuel tax increase, which increased the tax on fuel and earmarked those funds for county use to repair roads and bridges.
• Concussion protocol bill, which requires coaches to pull from games athletes who have suspected head injuries.
• Transportation safety bills, including a no texting and driving bill
• An initiative to have an athletic trainer onsite at school sporting events.
n• Education bills, including requiring students to enroll in a financial literacy class in high school.
Bowman lost his bid for re-election to Carrie Koelker, R-Dyersville, in 2018.
He said he did not enjoy grueling campaigning and fundraising, but he does miss the people he met throughout his political career.
“Campaigns are ugly and nobody would wish them on their worst enemy,” Bowman said. “The people is what made (the tenure in office) special.
And while he loved those eight years of public service, “I’m really enjoying not being there now,” he said. “It’s an incredible amount of work. People might not realize the hours we put in and the number of meetings we attend.”
He recalled numerous fall days teaching all day then meeting with constituents or colleagues by 4 p.m. and well into the evening.
Bowman had “a lot of great people to thank” while he served in the Iowa Senate, chief among them his wife, Renee, and their three children for handling home affairs and freeing him up to serve in Des Moines.
He recalls the early-morning drives to Des Moines during the session and driving back late Thursday evenings — leaving Renee to manage affairs at home.
“I’m very proud and grateful to have served this area for eight years. It was an incredible honor,” Bowman said. “Every day I walked up the steps of the capitol very mindful of the people who gave me this honor. I tried to work my butt off every day out there trying to ask the relevant questions, and there were just so many wonderful people who supported me.”
Bowman said he had no immediate plans to seek another public office but said he would not rule out holding office in the future.
Volunteering for the cause
Dickinson’s volunteer work for the Democratic Party began at a young age. After all, her husband Rick was elected mayor of Sabula at the age of 23.
“The main part of my volunteering activities for the party was helping with Rick’s political career,” she explained.
Thus kicked off decades of campaigning, knocking on doors, marching in parades, making phone calls, posting signs, writing letters, and more — all to promote the Democratic Party platform.
“It’s hard work,” Dickinson admitted, and it can be very labor intensive.
She recalls being only days away from giving birth to child number two as the July 4 holiday and LaMotte parade approached.
“‘I know it’s hard for you to walk right now, Rae, but if you could walk just one block,’” Dickinson recalls her husband imploring. “So I waddled down that street.”
She said she met a lot of people over the course of her husband’s political career, including high-profile politicians.
The Dickinsons’ high political profile has made them “Dubuque family” for President Joe Biden, whom she said has asked for the couple’s feedback on political issues over the years.
Dickinson continues supporting candidates running for public office by making phone calls and sending letters.
She accomplished all that while teaching for 34 years at the former East Central elementary in Miles — 23 years in fourth grade and 11 years in second grade.
Dickinson continues to volunteer with the Democratic Party, but she also splits her time and talents with the Sabula Library Board as well as the Jackson County Dolly Parton Imagination Library. She especially writes numerous grants for the nonprofits.
Her volunteer spirits stretches beyond the political arena. She also volunteers at the Dream Center, where elementary and middle school children go after school to get help with homework, practice reading and math, sing and dance, learn about music and how to play instruments, and practice athletics. Dickinson assists with homework, listening to readers, and tutors in math.
She also helps with scholarships for her retired teachers’ group and raised money to put a new roof on the library in Sabula.
“You volunteer because you always see the best in people and life and you spy a glimmer of hope in someone or something,” she wrote for a school presentation about the importance of volunteering. “In some way, large or small, you feel you are capable of doing good. Who doesn’t want to believe they can help promote change in the world for the better?”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.