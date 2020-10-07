He grew up as a farm boy who thought he would make a good county supervisor.
Some of her earliest memories include planting campaign signs in yards and her mother’s long hours at party meetings.
Now Larry “Buck” Koos and Carol Hammill will be inducted into the 2020 Jackson County Hall of Fame.
Koos will be inducted as an elected official and Hammill for her volunteer work with the party. They will receive their awards Sunday, Oct. 11.
A ‘farm boy’
elected to office
Larry “Buck” Koos says he’s nothing but a Jackson County farm boy who, as an adult, farmed and operated a feed store in LaMotte. However, he always thought he might make a good county supervisor.
“I ran a feed store at the time (2004), and farmers came in talking about stuff they were and weren’t happy with, and we talked about county issues and politics,” Koos recalls. “I always had the urge to run (for supervisor).”
Jackson County voters apparently agreed, electing him as supervisor in 2004. He served through 2016, when challenger Mike Steines defeated him.
Koos is proud of many policies and money-making projects that he and fellow supervisors enacted during his 12 years in office. Allowing ATVs back on county roads sprang to mind first.
“At the time, we were only the third county in the state to allow them on county roads,” Koos recalled.
The state of Iowa at one time banned recreational ATV use on public roads unless users were farmers traveling from property to property for work purposes.
“But (the state) threw the ball to us supervisors to decide how to handle it,” Koos recalled.
He and fellow supervisors listened to constituents who believed it was their right to drive ATVS and opened the county’s roads to ATV use.
“We didn’t have a lot of support for it at the time, but we kept working on it and working on it,” Koos said.
More than half of Iowa’s counties eventually followed suit.
“I didn’t even have a side-by-side at the time, but I do now,” Koos recalled.
Koos also expressed pride at once again generating money for the county by renting out the former Andrew Jackson Care Facility and Jackson County Demonstration Farm. He said the AJCF building sat empty when he was sworn in and now generates revenue, while the demonstration farmland across the road is rented out for production each year.
For the public, however, one of Koos’ most memorable acts occurred during the regular supervisors meeting Sept. 9, 2014.
During that meeting, Francis “Gus” Glaser, 71, a former Maquoketa city manager reportedly upset about his property taxes increasing, opened his briefcase, pulled out a gun, and shot it in the direction of then-county assessor Deb Lane.
As Glaser attempted to follow Lane out the glass door, Koos hustled from behind the supervisors’ desk, followed Glaser and tackled him from behind. The two collided with a glass door and fell to the floor. With Koos on top of him, Glaser fired a second shot, killing himself, according to law enforcement statements.
“It was a big day, life-changing,” Koos recalled. “It’s too bad someone had to die that day, but I’m positive that everyone in the county became aware that those kinds of things can happen in our county.”
“What people don’t realize is we had formed a safety committee in July of that year (all counties did at the state’s request),” Koos explained. But the committee discussed cybersecurity and natural disasters, not courthouse shootings.
As a result, the supervisors enacted even more safety measures, including hiring a full-time security guard and limiting the public’s building access to one entry.
Koos received numerous accolades after the incident, which left him with a cut-up wrist, no feeling on the top of his hand, and vivid memories of that September day.
In an interesting twist, Koos lost his supervisor seat in 2016, was hired to work in the assessor’s office in 2017 and was hired as the county assessor beginning Jan. 1, 2019. The assessor and staff put a value on all property in the county for taxing purposes. He completed all the coursework and training required to become the assessor this year, more than a year ahead of schedule and during a time filled with some personal and professional struggles.
Koos thanked the Jackson County Democratic Party for the Hall of Fame honor and supporting “a farm boy who ran a feed store, read a lot of papers, but was never involved in politics.”
He said he’s “very content” in his job as assessor but would not rule out a possible future run for elected office.
“I don’t close any doors,” Koos said.
Hammill observes
family legacy
Growing up in Cedar Rapids, Carol Hammill vividly recalls her mother serving as the Democratic precinct chair, working at the polls, and going to meetings.
“At such a young age, I probably didn’t really understand the importance of what she was doing,” Hammill said. “I remember her handwriting numbers on all the ballots so they could keep track of how many people voted, and I remember her toughest election was John F. Kennedy (1960) when there was a long line of people still waiting to vote when the polls closed. She didn’t get home until like 2 a.m.”
And Hammill remembers at age 16 pounding John Culver signs into yards with her mother, and her father’s staunch union support.
“I guess I came about it honestly,” she said of her volunteer work with the Democratic Party.
Hammill’s own volunteer efforts for the party began while she was a student at the University of Iowa in 1968. It was the first election she could vote in, and she campaigned for Robert Kennedy. But three days after she returned home from college, Kennedy was killed at the Ambassador Hotel in California.
She moved to Maquoketa to accept a Title I position to assist challenged readers in the school district. She’d been here a few years when she caucused, was elected as a delegate for the county, and found herself back home in Cedar Rapids, where she worked alongside her mom — a delegate for Linn County Democrats.
Since then, Hammill devoted her free time to promoting the Democratic Party in Iowa and around the state. She’s often the voice on the other end of a campaign call, the knock on the door from a campaign worker, the face behind the handwriting on a postcard promoting a Democratic candidate. She delivers campaign yard signs, watches poll operations on election day, and simply enjoys talking to constituents.
“You might find someone who totally disagrees with you on everything, but then again you may find you share something in common,” Hammill said.
She was caught off guard by her selection to the Hall of Fame. “We have a lot of wonderful volunteers, but we haven’t been able to do much with the pandemic,” she explained, saying she’s humbled by the honor and thanking her fellow members of the Democratic Party.
What keeps her motivated during a time of extreme political divisiveness?
“It’s hard,” she admitted, saying she lost a little faith in the political process after the 2016 general election. “I got disgusted and angered” at the election results, Hammill said, but the chorus to a popular Chumbawamba tune rang through her mind: “I get knocked down, but I get up again.”
“It’s that interaction with people,” Hammill said. “I enjoy talking to people, having good discussions, finding common ground. I’m not out to dissuade anyone from their beliefs.
“It’s the true grassroots effort, when you get down to it.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.