As planning begins for the long Labor Day weekend, makes plans to take in the free 25th annual Delmar Car Show Sunday and Delmar Craft and Vendor Show Sunday, Sept. 3, at Norton Park in Delmar.
Those who intend to participate in the car show must be registered by Aug. 28. Pre-entry costs $15; cost increases to $20 on the day of the show. Make checks payable to the Delmar Lions Club and mail to Paul Miller at 146 S. Main St., Suite 2 in Maquoketa.
Registration will be 9 a.m. to noon, with judging from noon to 1 p.m. and awards given at 3:30 p.m. Trophies will be awarded for Best of Show, For, Chrysler and GM, with two awards in all classes.
For more information about the car show, contact Brian Schmidt at (563) 249-2527 or Brad Taliaferro at (563) 559-0520.
Door prizes will be available, a 50/50 raffle, and food stand.
Stop by the Delmar Craft & Vendor Show being held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. A bevy of booths will offer products, art, baked goods, and more. All proceeds from Brooklyn’s Lemonade Booth will benefit the Delmar Fire Department.
The Delmar Lions Club will offer a lunch stand.
Take part in the pinewood derby race at the Depot. Check in at 11 a.m., with race time starting at noon. There will be adult and youth categories.
Derby cars must be Boy Scout car kits. Buy kits at the Delmar Railroad Depot Museum on Saturdays and Sundays from noon to 4 p.m. or call/text or email to order kits at (563) 663-1852, (563) 212-4764, or delmardepotrrm@gmail.com.
Pinewood Derby registration with a car kit costs $10. Preregistration is $5. All proceeds will benefit Boy Scout Troop 29.
There also will be a sidewalk chalk art contest for kids.
The Labor Day weekend event also includes the Delwood All-Year Reunion at the elementary school and street dance at Beeker’s Bar and Grill.
