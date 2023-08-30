Delmar Labor Day Car Show

The Delmar Labor Day Car Show returns for its 25th year at Norton Park Sunday, Sept. 3, in Delmar. The event includes the car show, food, craft and vendor fair, pinewood derby and more and is open to the public.

As planning begins for the long Labor Day weekend, makes plans to take in the free 25th annual Delmar Car Show Sunday and Delmar Craft and Vendor Show Sunday, Sept. 3, at Norton Park in Delmar.

Those who intend to participate in the car show must be registered by Aug. 28. Pre-entry costs $15; cost increases to $20 on the day of the show. Make checks payable to the Delmar Lions Club and mail to Paul Miller at 146 S. Main St., Suite 2 in Maquoketa.