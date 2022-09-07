A Delmar man was in jail in Clinton County after being accused of felony eluding, driving while license barred and first-degree theft after a two-vehicle rollover crash in Clinton.
Jeremy D. Walker, 36, was charged with those offenses after a crash Aug. 23 at Fifth Avenue South and Seventh Street in Clinton.
A criminal complaint states a Clinton police officer attempted to make a traffic stop on a bronze Buick Envision shortly before 9:30 that morning. Charging documents state Walker was driving the vehicle and fled at a high rate of speed.
The officer pursued, and Walker allegedly ran several stop signs before colliding with a silver Chevrolet Equinox, resulting in a rollover accident.
Court documents state Walker had to be removed from the vehicle, was taken into custody and charged with eluding. A check of his driving status showed his driving privileges are barred in the state of Iowa. The court document states the vehicle driven by Walker was reported stolen on June 11.
The driver of the second vehicle had to be extracted from his vehicle and was transported to MercyOne Medical Center in Clinton for treatment.
Walker was transported to MercyOne for an examination and then was transported to the Clinton County Jail and charged.
