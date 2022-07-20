Kelly McQuistion of Bellevue

Kelly McQuistion of Bellevue (left) took part in the Bellevue Lions Club Diabetes Challenge and was excited to see her success as she lost weight and brought her A1C down from 10.2 to 7. With her is Lions Club member Jennifer Smith (BSN, RN, Certified Diabetes Care and Education Specialist)

The Bellevue Area Centennial Lions Club began the Defeat Diabetes Challenge this past April, and several months later, the results are being witnessed. Lions members who organized the challenge were: Jennifer Smith (BSN, RN, Certified Diabetes Care and Education Specialist), Ryan Humphrey, Steve Roeder, Jodi Kilburg, and Janice Carr.

The challenge, for all in the community,  allowed those who wished to work on their health, as well as become more knowledgeable of Diabetes, the opportunity to do so as a group. A total of 29 people from the Bellevue area signed up for the challenge and monitored their steps, eating habits, measurements, and weight over the course of three months.  