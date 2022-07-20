The Bellevue Area Centennial Lions Club began the Defeat Diabetes Challenge this past April, and several months later, the results are being witnessed. Lions members who organized the challenge were: Jennifer Smith (BSN, RN, Certified Diabetes Care and Education Specialist), Ryan Humphrey, Steve Roeder, Jodi Kilburg, and Janice Carr.
The challenge, for all in the community, allowed those who wished to work on their health, as well as become more knowledgeable of Diabetes, the opportunity to do so as a group. A total of 29 people from the Bellevue area signed up for the challenge and monitored their steps, eating habits, measurements, and weight over the course of three months.
On June 29, the final measurements of weight, inches, steps, and hours were recorded. Winners of the various categories were: Nick Hueneke, Raquel Clausen, Mike Griebel, and Kelly McQuiston, and Kelly had a story to tell.
McQuiston noticed the advertisement in the Bellevue Herald Leader for the challenge, so she decided to sign up to see how much walking she could do to become healthier. Knowing this challenge involved more people than just her, and there was even a prize involved, she thought it would be a great help that others in the community would be taking this on as well. McQuistion shared some positive thoughts from the three months she worked on this challenge as well as her ultimate reason for participating in this event.
McQuiston has had Type 1 Diabetes since she was 30. Her Diabetes is brittle; where she can develop high blood sugar at one moment, and in the next moment it can drop very low. Not only did Kelly have Diabetes for years, she needed to have surgery, and her doctor stressed she needed to lose 20 pounds and bring here A1C down before he would do the surgery.
She was excited to see her success as she lost weight and brought her A1C down from 10.2 to 7 (just what the doctor ordered). She stated her doctor was proud of her as well.
McQuiston now feels confident she can continue on this path and offered this comment for others, “Keep working at it – don’t give up. Once you get in the habit, it’s easy to continue.”
