The public is invited to the dedication of the Jackson County Veterans Memorial Park, located at Jefferson Street in Maquoketa.
The program begins at 1 p.m. next Monday at the park and includes guest speakers, music and more. Light refreshments, compliments of AmVets Post #62 Auxiliary, will be provided afterward at the Eagles Club, 1102 E. Platt St., Maquoketa.
Park seating is limited. The park is handicap accessible and was built over the last six years due in great part to donations, grants and volunteer work.
