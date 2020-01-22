Kyden Anthony Gabriel Decker, son of Jon and Nichelle Decker of Bellevue, turned one year old on December 24, 2019.
He has two brothers, Kindrick, 10 years old, and Kelson, 8 years old. Kyden also has two sisters, Kaydria, 5 years old, and Kamberlyn, 2 years old.
Kyden’s maternal grandparents are Loras and Barb Deppe of Bellevue.
Paternal grandparents are Mike Decker and Sam and Sandi Hough, all of Dubuque.
His paternal great-grandmothers are Donna Hartmann and Patsy Hough, both of Dubuque.
Kyden celebrated his first birthday with a party at the KC Hall in Bellevue. His parents, siblings, grandparents, aunts, uncles, and godparents helped him celebrate.
