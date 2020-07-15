A Bellevue day care center closed last week after a staff member tested positive for Covid-19.
Marquette Catholic Schools made the announcement in an online message, which noted that the staff member had not been on campus since July 2 "so it is possible that the employee never exposed anyone to COVID-19 who attends or works in our day care."
The message continued, "We will be speaking with Jackson County's Health Department, as well as (Iowa Department of Human Services) to receive additional guidance about reopening."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.