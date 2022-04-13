Director of the Jackson County Economic Alliance (JCEA), Kelley Brown announced the hiring of Benjamin Davison as the new Assistant Director of Economic Development for the JCEA effective April 11.
Davison has been a lifelong resident of Jackson County, having graduated from Maquoketa Community High School in 2016. He attended the University of Illinois where he earned a bachelor’s degree in Anthropology in December of 2018, and he received a master's degree in Urban and Regional Planning from the University of Iowa in May of 2021. Davison is also the current Secretary for the Jackson County Energy District (JCED), a recently established nonprofit focused on growing clean and equitable energy systems within the county for residences, businesses, agriculture, and public areas alike.
“It is incredible that I am able join the JCEA on their mission for the county. Jackson County is where I grew up, and my time away for college made me realize that Jackson County was where I wanted to stay. I look forward to working alongside our great businesses – and our incredible people – that keep Jackson County alive, said Davison. Director Brown added, “We are very excited to have Ben on our team. He and I both share the same passion for making a difference and serving all of our residents and businesses who are proud to call Jackson County their home.”
