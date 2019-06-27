Travel Dubuque is excited to announce the addition of 2016 World Series Champion, David Ross, to the 2019 roster for the Team of Dreams event taking place on September 1, 2019 at the iconic Field of Dreams where the magic of the film began 31 years ago.
David Ross started his major league career with the Los Angeles Dodgers and played for several teams including the Boston Red Sox before being signed by the Chicago Cubs. Ross has won the World Series with both the Red Sox & most recently the Cubs in 2016. Lovingly known as ‘Grandpa Rossy’, he was the oldest player in baseball history to hit a homer in Game 7 of the 2016 World Series. A fan favorite, he retired after the 2016 season and has since starred on Dancing with the Stars, as well as become a broadcaster for ESPN.
Major League Baseball’s most celebrated players will take to the field for a celebrity game on Labor Day Sunday. The 2019 roster features baseball, football, and film stars, including David Ross, Bob Griese, Edgar Martinez, Ozzie Smith, Vladimir Guerrero, Wade Boggs, Rickey Henderson, Reggie Jackson, Joe Girardi, Jim Edmonds. Stars from A League of Their Own include Lori Petty (Kit Keller), Ann Cusack (Shirley Baker), Megan Cavanagh (Marla Hooch). Stars from Sandlot include Chauncey Leopardi (Michael 'Squints' Palledorous), Marty York (Alan 'Yeah-Yeah' McClennan), Brandon Quintin Adams (Kenny DeNunez), Shane Obedzinski (Tommy 'Repeat' Timmons), Tom Guiry (Scotty Smalls), Victor DiMattia (Timmy Timmons).
For fans who want an up-close experience, they can purchase tickets to the Celebrity Breakfast slated to take place the morning of September 1, 2019 at the Hotel Julien Dubuque. Breakfast will be served alongside stories of player’s glory days and the journeys that led them there.
The famous Ghost Players will also take to the field on that Sunday and bring the magic of the field to life. To wrap up the weekend, attendees can watch ‘The Field of Dreams’ on the very field where the movie was filmed three decades ago.
Other weekend activities include an autograph session that will allow fans to take away a memento of the weekend, Q&A, and more.
More details can be found at teamofdreamsiowa.com
