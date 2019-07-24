This past Saturday, a group of Iowa's most talented pre-college football players, including Trey Daugherty, a 2019 graduate of Bellevue High School, lined up across from each other in the UNI Dome in Cedar Falls for the 47th Annual Iowa Shrine Bowl.
For many, this was the game of their life - because when they line up - each and every one was also stepping up to help a child who has been less fortunate in life than them and who desperately needs their help.
With help of the Bellevue community and many friends and family, Daugherty raised $4,025 for the Shriner’s Hospital for Children and got to meet many of the patients there.
The Iowa Shrine Bowl Game is an all-star football game between selected pre-college football athletes on each side of a north-south dividing line in Iowa
The players are selected by a process of nomination by coaches, balloting by state-wide sports media professionals, and official invitation from a representative of the Iowa Shrine Bowl.
Daughtery, Son of Charlie and Jacque Daugherty of Bellevue, was selected for the first team defense for the North Team. This year, the north lost to the south by a score of 13-24.
The Iowa Shrine Bowl produces this game each year. The game brings honor and recognition to the players, their schools and their communities. It has also been an effective tool in raising money for Shriners causes.
To date, the Iowa Shrine Bowl has raised over $2.6 million for The Shriner's Hospitals for Children. Funds for The Shriner's Hospitals For Children are developed by ticket sales, advertising in the Shrine Bowl program, merchandise sales, contributions and sponsorships.
The young Daugherty checked into camp on Sunday, July 14, spending the entire week prior to the game practicing, as well as assisting with a mini-camp and visiting with Hospital Children and their parents and Minneapolis Shriner's Hospital staff.
Daugherty was an Honor Roll student during his career at Bellevue High School, a five-year varsity letterman in baseball, a three-year varsity letterman in basketball and track; and a four-year varsity letterman in football. He was named to the 2017 1st team INA All State as wide receiver,1st Team 1A-D4, 2018 Class 1A-D4 Utility player of the Year; 3rd Team All State, 1st Team 1A-D4.
Daugherty currently holds the following football records at Bellevue Community Schools: Receiving yards in a game-197, Receiving yards in a season 863; Career receiving yards - 2,236; and career interceptions – 12.
Daugherty will be attending the University of Dubuque this fall and will be playing football for the Spartans.
The following businesses and individuals contributed to Daugherty’s Shrine Bowl fundraising and sponsorship:
Sedgwick, John Deere, Bubbas Pub, Bellevue Football Club, Bellevue State Bank, Fidelity Bank, Steve’s Body Shop, Veach Diesel Repair, Swartzy’s Cycle, Jake and Ashley Scheckel (S2 Construction), JJ Scheckel Construction, Mainline Construction, Midwest Legacy Beef, Roeder Brothers, Bellevue, The Car Wash, Nemmers Realty, Terry and Tina Hickson and family, Jason and Joy Johnson and family and Jamie and Jenny Hoffman and family.
