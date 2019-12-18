Alexis (Daugherty) Hammann of Sammamish, WA and Grant Hammann of Dyersville, IA were united in marriage on March 16, 2019 at the Basilica of the Sacred Heart, Notre Dame, Indiana, Officiating was Father Pat Reidy, CSC. The bride was given in marriage by her father, Tracy Daugherty,
Serving as Maid of Honor was Cassidy Daugherty, from Sammamish, WA.
Bridesmaids were Rachel Rhodes of Sherman, IL, Sam Murray of Defiance, OH, Kate Clarke of Grand Rapids, MI, Erin McCune of Tacoma, WA, Emma Strand of Sammamish, WA, Payton Miller of Golden, CO, Tierney Vrdolyak of Chicago, IL and Katie Lucke of Atlanta, GA.
Serving as Flower girls were Elliott Browne of Gig Harbor, WA and Avi Herrig, Bellevue, WA
Serving as Best Man and Groomsmen were Ryan Kilander, Rancho Santa Margarita, Taylor Guzman of Vancouver, WA, Derek Hammann uf Bellevue, WA, Troy Hammann of Bellevue, WA, CJ deNicola of New York, NY, Kyle Vashon of Grand Rapids, MI, Patrick Lawler of Chicago, IL,
Ushers were Noah Gibson of Sammamish, WA, Keenan Ploessl of Bellevue, WA and Corbin Ploessl of Bellevue, WA. Music for the ceremony was provided by Joey Warner. A reception was held at the Palais Ballroom in South Bend, IN.
Alexis is the daughter of Jodi and Tracy Daugherty of Sammamish, WA. She graduated from Skyline High School in 2014, and from the University of Notre Dame in 2018. She is currently a Digital Strategy Specialist for CHI Franciscan Healthcare System.
Grant is the son of Gregg and Carol Hammann of Bellevue, IA. He is a 2014 graduate of Beckman High School and a 2018 graduate of the University of Notre Dame. He is currently a sales representative for Stryker.
The couple honeymooned Kona, Hawaii and are now residents of Tacoma, Washington.
