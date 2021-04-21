On April 10, 2021, the Lawrence Van Hook
Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the
American Revolution (DAR) met at the Frances
Waggoner Library in Dewitt to honor area high
school DAR Good Citizens for 2021.
Maddilyn Klemme of Easton Valley High School
was named as the Lawrence Van Hook Chapter
DAR Good Citizen of the Year for 2021.
Each student was named by their school faculty
and staff as the senior who most clearly demonstrates
the
behaviors of good citizenship – dependability, service,
leadership, and patriotism.
A panel of judges reviewed the students academic
work, community service, extracurricular activities,
and a written essay to determine the Lawrence Van
Hook Chapter DAR Good Citizen for 2021.
