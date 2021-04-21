On April 10, 2021, the Lawrence Van Hook

Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the

American Revolution (DAR) met at the Frances

Waggoner Library in Dewitt to honor area high

school DAR Good Citizens for 2021.

Maddilyn Klemme of Easton Valley High School

was named as the Lawrence Van Hook Chapter

DAR Good Citizen of the Year for 2021.

Each student was named by their school faculty

and staff as the senior who most clearly demonstrates

the

behaviors of good citizenship – dependability, service,

leadership, and patriotism.

A panel of judges reviewed the students academic

work, community service, extracurricular activities,

and a written essay to determine the Lawrence Van

Hook Chapter DAR Good Citizen for 2021.