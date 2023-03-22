UIDM 29 2023

Kyden Decker of Bellevue attended the Dance Marathon held recently at the University of Iowa.

 Justin A. Torner

More than 500 current University of Iowa students participated in the 29th annual student-led Dance Marathon , generating more than $1.1 million for the University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital. Dance Marathon has generated more than $34 million in its history.

Brianna Banowetz of Maquoketa, IA Banowetz was a member of Dance Marathon's executive council, serving as Event Director.