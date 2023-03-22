More than 500 current University of Iowa students participated in the 29th annual student-led Dance Marathon , generating more than $1.1 million for the University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital. Dance Marathon has generated more than $34 million in its history.
Brianna Banowetz of Maquoketa, IA Banowetz was a member of Dance Marathon's executive council, serving as Event Director.
Maisy Johnson of Maquoketa, IA
Sophie Long of Bellevue, IA
The final tally raised by the students was $1,174,778, a total which pushed the amount of support generated by Dance Marathon over the course of its 29-year history to more than $34 million.
Dance Marathon's "Big Event" is the celebration of UI students' year-round dedication to the children and families who have received treatment at the University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital. Dancers and Dance Marathon leadership fundraiser for 365 days to reach their individual fundraising goal.
Dance Marathon works to create special projects to provide emotional and financial support to families treated, with an emphasis on pediatric cancer and bone marrow transplant patients.
Dance Marathon is the UI's largest student organization. It has raised more than $34 million since its first event in 1995. In addition to raising money, the event celebrates the lives of survivors and recognizes those lost.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.