Cyril Feller is celebrating his 97th birthday on June 10, 2021 by playing cards with family and having supper with Laura and Jr. Steines.
Cyril was born on June 10, 1924 to Frank and Kate Feller at the Bellevue Hospital.
He has 9 kids, 17 grandchildren, 46 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild.
If you would like to send Happy Birthday wishes to Cyril you can mail cards to 506 6th St. Ave NW Apt 2, Cascade, IA 52033.
