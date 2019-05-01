A special ATV/UTV fundraiser poker ride, sponsored by Swartzie’s Cycle, has been set for Saturday May 18. Folks may register for the event, called Cruisin’ for a Cure, at 11 a.m. at Bubba’s Pub in La Motte, with the ride leaving at noon. Registration donation is $10 per person.
Anyone wanting to pre-register for the event may do so from 6-8 pm on Thursday night, May 16, at Bubba’s Pub.
As well as the ride, folks can purchase a chance to win a new Zero-Turn Bad Boy Mower, sponsored by Huss Implement, Steve’s Body Shop, Bubbas Pub all of La Motte, Hawkeye Boat and RV Sales of Dubuque, and Eastern Iowa Excavating and Concrete, LLC of Cascade, which will be raffled off the night of the ride. Tickets can be purchased for $20 at Bubba’s Pub, Swartzies Cycle, and Hawkeye Boat and RV Sales.
All proceeds benefit the American Cancer Society.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.