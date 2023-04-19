Spring means frost and rain mucking up Jackson County’s gravel roads, making some difficult to travel on.
But spring also means rebirth, and that’s what the Jackson County Secondary Roads Department plans to make happen on 100 miles of gravel road starting this year.
Jackson County crews will start crowning the county’s gravel roads this year, an ongoing process that will drain moisture from the roads and make for a smoother ride for motorists, Jackson County Engineer Todd Kinney explained.
Motorists typically notice boils and washboarding of the county roads as winter gives way to spring. With the frost coming out of the ground and spring rains, gravel roads can become hard to drive on. Some roads leave people feeling like they’re driving over rumble strips.
Months of snow moving from the surface can leave the roads flatter than optimal for drainage and some of the surface rock gets pushed off in the plowing process. The fact that farm equipment is getting bigger and heavier each year also affects gravel roads, Kinney said.
Poor road conditions lead to complaints to the Jackson County Engineer’s Office and supervisors. Residents say their roads are totally impassable and express concerns that emergency vehicles would not be able to drive on them, according to public comments made during supervisors meetings.
Poor gravel road conditions sometimes force school districts to change their bus routes to “paved roads only,” as was the case this year with the Maquoketa School District, which made the change a couple times in February.
What’s the solution?
Well, crowning is a good start, Kinney said, and that’s what Jackson County crews will be doing to 100 miles of gravel roads starting this summer.
In February, Kinney showed to the supervisors a computer presentation explaining the problems and outlining his solution. (View the presentation on YouTube at “Jackson County Iowa Five-year Road Plan Feb. 23.”)
Kinney and staff began assessing the gravel roads last fall by measuring the crown of the roads and testing the depth of the gravel. His goal was to find out the realities of current road conditions to establish the baseline.
And right now, some Jackson County roads are too flat, which Kinney said creates road problems. Flat roads equal poor drainage. Poor drainage equals potholes, ruts, and “rumble strips.”
Water cannot drain off a flat road, Kinney explained. Water needs to drain from the center of the road to the edge, from the edge of the road to the shoulder, and from the shoulder of the road into the ditch.
Kinney plans to build a 4% to 6% crown onto all gravel roads in the county and maintain this crown into the future.
Crowning achievement
The center of a gravel road is called the crown. Picture the roof of a house with a 4% to 6% grade. That slight slope makes the center of the road higher, which keeps water from sitting on the road. The crowns get flattened out over the winter and need to be built back up.
Kinney described “aggressive reshaping” as a layer of 1-inch stone on top of material retrieved from the edges of the road. The driving surface would then be compacted before regular road rock is spread on the road.
Jackson County maintains about 600 miles of gravel roads, so fixing every road immediately will be impossible, Kinney said. The county plans to reshape about 100 miles each year, 10 miles per road district (there are 10 such districts) as designated by the Jackson County Engineer’s Office.
Kinney said the roads with the highest traffic volume will be worked on first.
Kinney acknowledged that driving on a good gravel road with a crown will feel different. He also said that “roads will drive rough for a while until the material gets compacted by traffic.”
He also noted that motorists likely will feel like they are driving at a slope, but it is natural and is exactly what will help wick away moisture.
Nancy Mayfield and Kelly Gerlach contributed to this report.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.