Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Illinois...Iowa... Mississippi River from Dubuque Iowa downstream through Burlington Iowa. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. The next statement will be issued this afternoon. && ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Mississippi River at Dubuque. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 21.5 feet, Water affects several homes in the Frentress Lake area. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 3:30 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 17.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to 22.0 feet Tuesday evening. Additional rises are possible thereafter. - Flood stage is 17.0 feet. &&