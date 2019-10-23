Gross sentenced: requested cops in bikinis last yearAustin Robert Gross, 30, of 2558 Marywood Drive, Dubuque, was sentenced to seven days in jail for calling 911 to request arrest “by three beautiful cops in bikinis” about 18 months ago at Jimi B’s in Leisure Lake.
Gross faces no time, however. He has already served seven days in jail for two counts of insolent behavior before a judge the day after the incident. He received credit for that time when he was sentenced this month.
Gross was arrested May 4, 2018, on charges of misusing 911. According to the criminal complaint, Gross had called 911 for a non-emergency once before, in 2009.
Nine days later, Gross was arrested for harassing an employee at Jimi B’s. Gross had a marijuana pipe visible on his vehicle’s passenger seat.
He was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and with first-offense possession of marijuana, after 14 grams of pot were found in the vehicle.
The harassment and paraphernalia charges were dismissed as part of the settlement earlier this month.
On the marijuana possession charge, Gross was also sentenced to seven days in jail. As with the 911 charge, he is facing no time because he received credit for seven days that he has already served.
Woman charged with prostitution after naked chase at Leisure Lake
Stephanie Kay Ratzlaff, 50, of 220 1/2 Myrtle St., Davenport, has been charged with prostitution, indecent exposure, and fifth-degree criminal mischief after breaking into a home, naked, at Leisure Lake. A naked male also involved in the incident has not been charged, as of earlier this week.
At 1:20 a.m. on Oct. 12, a caller reported seeing a “skinny naked, blonde, scraggly, very small male” near 22506 Pleasant Drive in the Leisure Lake neighborhood. Six minutes later, a naked Ratzlaff had allegedly broken down a door at 20109 E. Daisy St. nearby, while the male was outside. A criminal complaint against Ratzlaff identifies the naked male as John Hartley.
When officers arrived on scene, Ratzlaff told a bizarre story involving a bloody nose in a crack pipe and Hartley having a second tongue belonging to another person, according to charging documents. The 911 logs report that Ratzlaff was very intoxicated and admitted to smoking methamphetamine. She was taken to the emergency room.
Ratzlaff said Hartley was going to pay her for consensual sex and that Hartley tried to cuff her arm, at which time she ran outside toward other homes to get help, according to charging documents. Hartley told officers that he had indeed tried to cuff Ratzlaff, as he had in previous sexual encounters. She panicked and ran to the neighbors. Hartley pursued, afraid of his neighbors’ reactions. Ratzlaff has eight previous Scott County charges of prostitution on her record, most recently in 2008.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.