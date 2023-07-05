For more than a half-century, Bellevue’s Cozy movie theater significantly marked the character of the town and its residents. Announced on the front page of the Bellevue Leader, “The Cozy, Bellevue’s Fine New Moving Picture Theater” opened Monday, May 19, 1913. Its facade remains in downtown Bellevue today.
Under management and ownership of James R. Collins, the Cozy initially was located in the “Ahlers Building, Front Street” and featured “Two Shows Every Evening,” the first show beginning at 7:45 p.m., plus a Saturday matinee at 2:30 p.m. Patrons were promised a “Complete Change of Program Every Other Night” and “Good Music.”
Early films, “the movies,” were brief by today’s standards and without sound, generally accompanied by piano or organ music that mirrored action on the screen. The first month of Cozy ads in both the Bellevue Leader and Herald contain no titles of films to be shown, suggesting an uncertain supply in initial weeks of operation. Within a month, titles as well as names of “movie stars” appeared.
Nonfiction was as popular as fiction on the screen. Travelogues, and soon news of major happenings, including WWI updates, quickly became the popular way to see and learn about the world. A March 1916 Cozy ad in the Herald promised “750 extra feet of film showing scenes along the electrified line of the Coast Line of the Chicago, Milwaukee & St. Paul Railway, from Three Forks, Montana, to Avery, Idaho, a distance of 440 miles.” This extra was at “no extra charge,” the ad urging viewers to.”Board the Cozy Special and allow yourself to be whisked into Filmland for an hour.”
Almost immediately after its opening, the Cozy became one of Bellevue’s most popular social spots. Collins, however, either tired of the demands of running a theater or having intended the business as a start-up investment, had sold the Cozy by 1914. But it was to be a short-term sale.
By July 1916, Collins again owned the Cozy. This time, he made big plans for new equipment and a new building with a dual purpose, the theater and a garage. He travelled to Chicago to purchase “a new Power’s motor drive machine” as well as “a new screen and additional fans.” By September 1916, the new location for the Cozy was nearing completion, still recognizable today.
The September 19, 1916, Herald reported that “The L. [Louis] Bittner Lumber Co., was relieved last week when they received the delayed tiling to erect their Front street building, which will be utilized as a moving picture show and garage. The main structure will be 60 x 62 feet, of which 30 x 75 will be used for the movies, 13 feet being added to this part of the main building for stage purposes. … J. R. Collins has secured a lease for the picture theatre, and John McKillip for the garage [located in the basement, for repairs and storage, having an elevator]. Furnaces will heat the entire building, which will be lighted with electricity.”
However, four years later and for a second time, by the Leader of November 10, 1921, Collins again sold the Cozy, this time to J. R. Grimm of Dyersville, who eventually sold it to James Wright.
The Cozy kept pace with the times. At the coming of movies with sound — the “talkies” — Wright remodeled the Cozy in late 1930 to accommodate “DeForest talking equipment … one of the best machines that money can buy.” Noted the Herald, “A small town is often judged by its show, and now Bellevue will be able to boast of one of the best talkies in this part of the country.” Briefly closed for the remodel, the Cozy reopened Christmas Day 1930, showing “Paul Whiteman and his band in ‘King of Jazz.’ ”
Besides films, the Cozy also was a popular venue for stage performances, business and community meetings, and social gatherings, among them: Regional meetings, in 1921, to consider Truman Pierson’s proposed Mississippi River Scenic Highway system. Performances by traveling actors and lecturers. Annual stockholder meetings of Bellevue banks. And, in 1952 as noted in the Herald, two sessions of the third annual Christmas Kiddies party, for a total of 780 youngsters, sponsored by the Bellevue Chamber of Commerce and the American Legion, assisted by the Bellevue Fire Department and then Cozy owners Mr. and Mrs. Harry Dohlin.
The Cozy continued operation well into the 1970s, its attached snack bar also a popular lunchroom. As part of their golden wedding observance in February 1966, Mr. and Mrs. Louis Till were honored at a family dinner at the Cozy dining room.
But as other small town movie theaters, the Cozy soon would close, faced with mounting technological and corporate challenges in the industry. Yet still today, the facade of the Cozy along the riverbank in downtown Bellevue elicits fond memories of fun times for many people.
Send us your Cozy memories
Do you have a story or memory of the Cozy you’d like to share? A first or favorite movie seen there? Favorite snack? Memories of owners, staff, friends? If so, jot it down and deliver, mail, or e-mail your walk down memory lane to the Bellevue Herald–Leader. Memories will be collected and published in a future edition. (Submissions are subject to selection and editing.)
