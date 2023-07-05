For more than a half-century, Bellevue’s Cozy movie theater significantly marked the character of the town and its residents. Announced on the front page of the Bellevue Leader, “The Cozy, Bellevue’s Fine New Moving Picture Theater” opened Monday, May 19, 1913. Its facade  remains in downtown Bellevue today.

Under management and ownership of James R. Collins, the Cozy initially was located in the “Ahlers Building, Front Street” and featured “Two Shows Every Evening,” the first show beginning at 7:45 p.m., plus a Saturday matinee at 2:30 p.m. Patrons were promised a “Complete Change of Program Every Other Night” and “Good Music.”