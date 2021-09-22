A new fundraiser for the Bellevue Athletic Department will take place in October, and the event should be quite a hoot.
It’s called ‘Cow Pie Bingo,’ an idea longtime Comet backer and athletic booster Bud Schroeder came up with after winning at a similar fundraiser while refereeing a game at another school a few years ago.
Schroeder said that a numbered grid with 1,000 squares will be drawn on the ground near CC Hammann Field at Bellevue High School. Then, a local cow will take to the field, and the owner of the parcel of ground first pooped upon by the bovine will win $1,000. The squares surrounding the winning parcel will receive prizes of either $500 or $250 (so there will be four $500 winners, and four $250 winners).
Tickets are being sold now in preparation for the big event, which is tentatively set for Friday, Oct. 15, 2021 at 5 p.m. prior to the football game versus Clayton Ridge. A thousand tickets will be sold for $20 each. Each ticket will be numbered, and each number will be randomly assigned to a square.
Originally the Cow Pie Bingo event was scheduled for spring of 2020, but due to the pandemic, it was postponed. “The hope was to hold it last school year, but with restrictions on large gatherings and such we decided to move it to this fall,” said Bellevue Athletic Director Dave Wright. “Tickets that were purchased for the original date are obviously still good. There are still plenty of tickets available and anyone wishing to purchase one can contact the high school office. We will also be selling them at home volleyball and football games.”
People are invited to the high school to watch the cow do its thing, if they desire.
“It could take a few minutes, several minutes, who knows,” said Wright, who noted that the Comet Boosters will have food available at the event as well. All proceeds from this event go to the Bellevue Athletic Department.
“We appreciate all who have already purchased tickets and hope to have many more people purchase tickets,” concluded Wright.
Those interested in buying tickets can also contact Wright or stop in at the Bellevue High School office.
