Free COVID-19 test kits will be available at the Jackson County Annex Building, located at 311 W. Platt St., Maquoketa.
Tests kits are in the front vestibule of annex building. Please wear a mask and use the hands wipes that are provided.
Hours of operation are 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Friday, closed weekends.
Kits have detailed directions in the box; postage is paid through UPS. Osterhaus Pharmacy is a UPS drop-off site in Maquoketa. The last drop off time is 3 p.m. Monday through Friday, not available on weekends).
Individuals must have a smartphone or computer to register the kit.
The results will be emailed 24-48 hours after the state lab receives kit.
