Area small-business owners and entrepreneurs will be able to apply for loans through the East Central Intergovernmental Association in Dubuque.
ECIA will receive a $2.2 million coronavirus recovery and resiliency grant from the federal Economic Development Administration.
The grant will provide funding for a new revolving loan fund to support and address the economic development needs of small businesses and entrepreneurs impacted by the coronavirus pandemic, with the goal of providing resources and relief to small businesses and furthering the long-term economic objectives of the region by supporting economic resiliency.
This funding was made available through the CARES Act coronavirus relief package.
The loans will be distributed by the East Central Intergovernmental Association and are available to small business owners and entrepreneurs in Cedar, Clinton, Delaware, Dubuque, and Jackson counties.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.