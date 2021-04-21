Everyone age 16 and older are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, and Osterhaus Pharmacy is hosting a clinic Friday to accommodate the need.
The clinic will run from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. April 23 at Pearson Hall on the Jackson County Fairgrounds in Maquoketa.
Appointments are required; no walk-ins will be accepted.
Recipients will receive the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine.
Those participating automatically will be scheduled to receive their second dose Thursday, May 15.
Schedule an appointment by:
• Logging on to osterhausrx.com, clicking on “COVID-19 Information” and completing the online form
• Calling the Maquoketa Public Library at (563) 652-3874 through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. so library staff can help complete the online form
• Call the Senior Health Insurance Information Program (SHIIP) office at (563) 652-4000 through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. so staff can help complete the online form. If the line is busy, leave a message.
Wear a short-sleeved shirt, bring an insurance card, and arrive no earlier than 15 minutes before the scheduled appointment.
RTA will provide free transportation if needed by calling 1-800-839-5005, or Relay Iowa at 711.
