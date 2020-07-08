With public demand for COVID-19 diagnostic testing increasing significantly, it is important that patients and community members understand where to seek testing, depending on whether one is experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or not.
Individuals who are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 are encouraged to contact their primary care provider. UnityPoint Clinic locations, following CDC screening criteria, are well prepared to provide safe and efficient testing for COVID-19, and if necessary, provide treatment.
Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever (100F or higher), cough, chills, sore throat, vomiting, nausea, shortness of breath, muscle pain, diarrhea, congestion or runny nose.
Emergencies should never wait. Finley Hospital Emergency Department is open 24 hours a day for patients needing emergent care for COVID-19 symptoms or other symptoms including heart attack and stroke.
Individuals who are not experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 but would like to get tested for COVID-19 should evaluate if they have had close contact with a COVID-19 positive person. Close contact is defined by the CDC as spending more than 15 minutes within 6 feet of the person. Close contact testing may occur 48 hours after the earliest exposure to a COVID-19 positive person.
Regardless of where and why individuals are tested, they should limit contact with others while test results are pending.
Practicing smart preventive behavior remains the most important step we can take to reduce risk and slow spread in our community including:
Practicing physical distancing. Stay six feet away from people who do not live in your household
Wear face coverings, especially if you will be indoors with others (e.g., grocery store)
Wash hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds
Stay home if possible, especially if you have any symptoms (e.g. fever, cough)
Follow isolation guidelines if you test positive. Follow quarantine guidelines if exposed to someone with COVID-19
If you have questions about COVID-19 testing, please contact your primary care provider or UnityPoint Clinic Urgent Care at 563-589-4960.
